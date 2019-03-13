LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Forbes says the University of Louisville is college basketball's most valuable team.
The magazine says U of L turned a $23 million profit in 2018. That's more profitable than NBA franchises like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Charlotte Hornets.
The Kentucky Wildcats ranked second.
UK has averaged $49 million in revenue and almost $23 million in profits over the past three years.
The Indiana Hoosiers were ranked third, followed by Duke and Kansas.
