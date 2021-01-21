LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bellarmine women's basketball team has had a rough transition to the Division I level.
They are currently 0-9 on the season, but a couple of seniors from the Louisville area have a long history of winning games together and a belief that there are still good things to come for this team.
Breia Torrens and Tasia Jeffries first became teammates as 10-year-olds on an AAU team. They've been friends and mostly teammates ever since. They were part of a core group that won 87% of their its and two state titles in four years at Butler High School.
"I don't think we really understood how special it was until we went on to college, but it was fun," Jeffries said. "It was great."
It was a loss to Murray in the state tournament quarterfinals as seniors that they remember as much or more than the wins.
"I remember the newspapers the next day were calling it one of the biggest upsets in Kentucky high school history, and I was like 'jeez,'" Jeffries said with a laugh. "Can you let it heal a little bit?"
Jeffries went to St. Louis University for two years then transferred back home to Bellarmine.
"When she came on her visit here, it was like she never left," Torrens said. "We were talking for hours and hours. It worked out great."
Going through the current season has been difficult, especially when they were used to so much winning in earlier years together. But both senior starters are staying positive.
"I think when we made the transition (to Division I), we knew it was going to be hard," Jeffries said. "Then on top of that, we had COVID. We had some injuries outside of COVID, and we had to restructure our entire schedule, and we also had to sit out for 35 days straight because of COVID.
"I do think we're making progress. We're just 35 days behind everyone."
"We're gonna do whatever it takes to get our team uplifted, get some wins and make them better for next year," Torrens added.
Both will leave Bellarmine with Masters degrees in the spring: Torrens in Business Administration and Jeffries in Digital Media. Both could have come back for the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, but they're ready for the real world with so many shared memories to take with them.
