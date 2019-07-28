LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former U of L and Indiana swimmers are bringing home some hardware after record-setting performances at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
The Cardinal, Mallory Comerford, and Hoosier, Zach Apple, teamed up with Caeleb Dressel and Simone Manuel to set a new world record in the mixed 4x100-meter freestyle relay with a time of 3 minutes, 19.40 seconds. The Americans defeated Australia for the gold medal.
The new world record lowered the mark of 3:19.60, which was set by the U.S. in 2017.
Comerford, from Kalamazoo, Michigan, swam for Louisville from 2015-19. She also helped the U.S. win a silver medal in the women's 4x100-meter freestyle relay with a time of 3 minutes, 31.02 seconds.
Apple, from Trenton, Ohio, was a member of the IU swim team from 2015-19. In addition to his gold in the mixed relay, he was a member of the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay team that placed first with a time of 3 minutes, 9.06 seconds.
