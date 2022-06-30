LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville FC's roster changes are leading to a reunion for two former teammates. Defender Allison Whitfield signed what is called a national team replacement contract, meaning she will take a roster spot while some of the Racing players are playing for their national teams.
Whitfield, a former duPont Manual High School and University of Louisville soccer player, now joins her former high school and college teammate Emina Ekic on the Racing roster.
"It’s been great being back with Emina," Whitfield said. "She’s been one of my best friends since we were 8 or 9 years old. Having her with me makes the transition just so much easier and more exciting."
"She’s like the big sister I never had," added Ekic, now in her second NWSL season. "She kind of showed me the ropes, and it’s kind of nice I get to show her the ropes a little bit now."
Ekic said she compares her rookie season and second year with Racing like a high school or college experience.
"It’s like my sophomore year," she said. "Freshman year, you’re like 'Am I allowed to do this? Should I do this? Is this a rule? Will I get in trouble?' But now, I know the schedule. I know where I need to be. I know the people. I know the ropes around here. It was a big adjustment for me. But this year? I’m having a good time."
Racing Louisville is set to take on the Orlando Pride on Sunday at Soccerfest, a weekend-long event at Daytona International Speedway. Game time is scheduled for 8 p.m.
