LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christian Academy of Louisville is coming off a one-loss regular season, but Hunter Cantwell's Centurions suffered one big loss to graduation: wide receiver Easton Messer, who led Class 3A in receiving yards and touchdowns, is now at Western Kentucky University.
"You lose a very special talent in Easton Messer, who was a big part of that offensive production," Cantwell said. "We've got some new faces. We've got some young guys that need to step up and fill that void. That was a very tremendous offensive weapon."
One of those new faces, who also wears the same number four as Messer did at CAL, is Oldham County transfer Justin Ruffin. The incoming junior wide receiver and defensive back led the Colonels in pass receptions and was a solid contributor on defense.
Ruffin joins a team that returns nine players on defense and seven players on offense but he said he's already gelled with his team before game one.
"These guys are my family now. Those are my boys," Ruffin said. "They made it real easy for me. It felt like home the first day I walked in."
"Having him here at CAL is huge for this program, not just on the field but off the field as well," Cantwell added. "Great family, phenomenal young man, so we're very excited on what he can bring to the table."
At least three division one schools believe Ruffin can bring talent to the table. He has scholarship offers from Louisville, South Florida and James Madison. Right now, he said he's focused on helping his current team when he makes his CAL debut Friday night at Oldham County.
