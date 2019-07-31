(FOX NEWS) -- Former NFL quarterback Tim Couch appeared at Cleveland Browns training camp over the weekend and social media began to get hot and bothered by the former No. 1 draft pick's physique.
Several photos across Twitter showed Couch posing with current Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and former Browns quarterback Brian Sipe – who won the 1980 NFL MVP Award. Other photos showed Couch on the sideline watching Browns camp and talking with Sipe.
Sipe + Mayfield + Couch#BrownsCamp pic.twitter.com/8wupABg1ea— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 27, 2019
Former #Browns QBs Brian Sipe & Tim Couch hanging out at camp pic.twitter.com/q4afxTUtde— Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) July 27, 2019
As Fox News reports, fans took notice of Couch and also noticed he was sporting a more muscular physique.
My goodness Tim Couch has become like a Roman God.... If I was into dudes and all I’d hit it....— Dustin_In_DC (@Dustin_In_DC) July 27, 2019
Tim Couch’s wife is one lucky woman 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/GceoCRLKLl— Nicole Minnich (@nsminnich) July 27, 2019
Tim Couch out here with his new gimmick as sexy Orange Cassidy https://t.co/bzgiZCpAON— Lance the Rapper (@commandercacho) July 30, 2019
Couch is known for being one of the more surprising No. 1 draft picks in NFL history.
He was selected with the top pick by the Browns in the 1999 draft over players like Donovan McNabb, Edgerrin James, Ricky Williams, Champ Bailey, and Torry Holt.
Couch, a former standout at Kentucky, played five seasons with the Browns. In 62 games, he threw for 11,131 yards and 64 touchdown passes.
