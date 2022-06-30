LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- D'Angelo Russell hasn't divulged which of his current or former NBA friends might be stopping by Friday for a celebrity game at the second annual basketball camp in his hometown, but he had a couple of nice surprises for campers Thursday.
His longtime friend, Ohio State University teammate and current Houston Rocket Jae'sean Tate was there to take questions from the campers. And then former U of L Cardinal and current Utah Jazz standout Donovan Mitchell surprised them with a visit as well.
A surprise appearance by @spidadmitchell at today’s Camp DLo hosted by @Dloading. Hear from both of them at 6:15. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/TIHPgN4gLw— Tom Lane (@TomLaneWDRB) June 30, 2022
"I try to keep everybody on their toes and keep the surprises coming," said Russell. "You never know who's going to pop up. But my guy Jae'sean Tate and Donovan Mitchell showed up today. It's a beautiful thing. I appreciate those guys."
"This is one of my best friends and just to see what he's doing and what he's put together in these last few years for the city is just awesome," said Tate. "Any time I'm available to show my face and talk to the youth, I'm more than happy to do it."
"I didn't know D-Lo was having his camp this week," said Mitchell. "It just kind of worked out that way and I just popped by to show love. He's obviously doing a great job in his hometown. He's doing a great job for his community, for his friends, his family, for the kids. Man, it's all about the kids."
Russell, who just finished his seventh year in the league and second full season with the Minnesota Timberwolves says he comes back as often as he can to his hometown and he hopes to keep this camp going for many years.
"I remember being in this position and I always wanted guys to come back and bring guys of the NBA caliber back to the camp just to talk to them, ask some questions, pick their brain a little bit," said Russell. "So once I got the opportunity to host my own camp, involve my family and friends into it, it became a special thing, just knowing I could give back and continue to inspire."
Neither Mitchell nor Tate will be part of the celebrity game Friday. Both were leaving Louisville Thursday night. But Mitchell also enjoyed spending some time with Kenny Payne and some of the Louisville players this week. And he likes the direction things are headed under the first year coach.
"We have a lot of alumni, guys that have been with the program, guys who are doing such great things and I think it's great to have these guys come back and for the (current) guys to get to know these guys," said Mitchell. "I think it's going to be truly special."
