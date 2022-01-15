LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Former Kentucky basketball coach Joe B. Hall has died.
UK Athletics announced the news on Twitter Saturday morning.
Always on our minds, forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace to the great Joe B. Hall.Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hall family today and every day. pic.twitter.com/YTNqNhqDRx— Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) January 15, 2022
Hall coached Kentucky for 13 seasons, spanning from 1972 until 1985, and was the successor to Adolph Rupp. Under Hall's leadership, UK went to ten NCAA Tournaments and won the National Championship in 1978. He was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in November 2018.
On Saturday morning, Kentucky head coach John Calipari said Hall was "an icon in our state and in our profession."
Coach Joe B. Hall – my friend, my mentor, and an icon in our state and in our profession – passed away this morning. Joe B. Hall took over a program and carried on the winning tradition and legacy of excellence of Kentucky basketball. pic.twitter.com/QirdXnAeMH— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 15, 2022
In a statement, Sen. Mitch McConnell also said that Hall was an icon in Kentucky:
“College basketball is part of Kentucky’s heritage. Today, Elaine and I learned with sadness the loss of one of the icons responsible for that tradition. Coach Joe B. Hall led the University of Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team for over a decade, winning the 1978 National Championship and earning a spot in the College Basketball Hall of Fame. Today, Big Blue Nation and all of Kentucky remembers Coach Hall, a man who distinguished himself here and around the globe for his leadership, his passion, and his philanthropy. We send our deepest condolences to his children and family.”
Hall was 93 years old.
