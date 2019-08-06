LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Kentucky Wildcat football star is getting his own bobblehead.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum just unveiled Benny Snell, Jr.'s likeness, according to a release.
Snell had an impressive Kentucky career rushing for nearly 4,000 yards, 48 touchdowns and had three consecutive 1,000 yard rushing seasons. Snell became Kentucky's career rushing yards leader after scoring on a 12-yard touchdown in the 2019 Citrus Bowl.
He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 4th round of the NFL Draft.
The officially licensed bobblehead features Snell in a blue Kentucky Wildcats jersey with his number 26. Pre-orders for the bobblehead are $40 with $8 for shipping. But the bobbleheads won't be delivered until November. The limited-edition bobbleheads are individually numbered to only 2019.
Other recent college players being immortalized as a bobblehead include Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, North Dakota State's Easton Stick and West Virginia's Will Grier. The Oklahoma Sooners' Kyler Murray is getting a bobblehead for both football and baseball.
