LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former UofL Basketball and NBA star Darrell Griffith brought a message of faith and focus to the Schooler Prep Academy in Louisville on Wednesday.
Griffith told kids about the importance of faith and staying focused on positive goals.
The academy in the city's Portland neighborhood guides kids in faith, sports and business.
"Well, this is a time especially in the summertime when kids are vulnerable, in my opinion, they've got a lot of free time on their hands and not a lot of structure," Griffith said. "For them to have this organization, to have a gym to participate in and have them do some positive activities, that's what it's all about and I'm all for it."
Griffith said mentors like Wade Houston made a big difference in his life and that he's happy to pay it forward.
