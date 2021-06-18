LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville FC head coach Christy Holly finally has his pick of players this weekend when the Houston Dash visits Lynn Family Stadium. The team battled injuries and awaited the availability of a few signees.
“It’s probably the first time maybe all season where I have to actually make decisions on who gets on the roster, who’s in there and who’s not in there,” Holly said.
“Competitiveness is definitely something we look for, having players healthy and available for as players," added forward Cheyna Matthews, who made her Racing debut earlier this month and played for the Jamaican National Team after recovering from the birth of her second child in December.
“We talk about all the time it’s not a matter of who’s starting. It’s a matter of what you do when you’re out there."
Louisville (1-1-2) hosts Houston (2-1-2) at 3 p.m. Sunday in a game that marks Racing’s first home match that allows 100% capacity.
“Now that the restrictions are lifted, we can actually grow that connection between us and the fans even stronger than what it is," Holly said. "That just fuels us a little bit more."
