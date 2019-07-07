LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funeral arraignments have been announced for former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen.
A celebration of Lorenzen's life will be held from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at St. Pius X Church at 348 Dudley Rd. in Edgewood, Kentucky, according to Lorenzen's obituary. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the former quarterback's family asked for donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center for Better Health and Nutrition and the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation in Pittsburgh.
For online condolences and more information, click here.
Lorenzen, a native of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 3, at age 38. He was hospitalized June 28 "battling infection, kidney & heart issues," according to a previous statement from his family. The former Wildcat and Mr. Kentucky Football played for UK from 2000-03 and holds the record for most passing yards in a career with 10,354.
Lorenzen also played in the NFL from 2004-2008 and was a member of the New York Giants' 2008 Super Bowl championship team.
Related stories:
- BOZICH | Celebrate Jared Lorenzen, a Kentucky football original
- Jared Lorenzen, former Kentucky quarterback, dies at age 38
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.