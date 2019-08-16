LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Like his old radio partner Joe Nuxhall used to say, Marty Brennaman is rounding third and headed for home after 46 years as the Cincinnati Reds play-by-play broadcaster.
To show its gratitude, the ballclub will honor Brennaman with multiple tributes during the weeks leading up to his final game broadcast: Thursday, Sept. 26.
Brennaman will visit with fans on the concourses at Great American Ballpark prior to games on Sept. 3, 4 and 7. Then, for three games later in the month, he will broadcast live from a temporary radio booth at Gapper's Alley, which is right behind section 119.
Brennaman will do a full broadcast from the temporary booth when the Reds host the New York Mets on Sept. 20. He will do pregame broadcasts before games against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 24 and 25.
"The idea is to bring Marty out of the booth and amongst the fans at Great American Ball Park," Phil Castellini, Reds President and COO, said in a news release. "Watching Marty host the radio pregame show or call an inning will be an unforgettable experience for our fans."
For his final series, Brennaman will be joined in the booth by his son, fellow broadcaster Thom Brennaman, on Sept. 25. Regular broadcast partner Jeff Brantley will accompany him for the call Sept. 24 and for the final game of his career.
The first 20,000 fans in attendance Sept. 26 will receive a Reds transistor radio to listen to Brennaman call his last game.
Brennaman, who has spent 55 years as a radio broadcaster, will retire before the Reds' regular season ends, because he wants to end his career in Cincinnati, the city that defined it.
"It was important to me that my last regular season broadcast happened at home, so I won’t go to Pittsburgh with the team to finish the season," Brennaman said in a news release.
The Reds also announced Friday that Brennaman will become the first inductee into the team's Hall of Fame who is not a player, manager or general manager.
Brennaman will be formally inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in April 2020.
According to a news release, the hall of fame's board of directors unanimously voted to change the organization's bylaws and allow Brennaman's induction. The National Baseball Hall of Fame will be the lone member of the Reds' 2020 Hall of Fame class.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.