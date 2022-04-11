LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The move to NCAA Division I, and the program's subsequent success, already has taken Bellarmine men's basketball to some places few thought it would ever go.
Count Monday evening as another of those.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear honored Bellarmine for its ASUN Championship by welcoming the coaches and players to the Governor's Mansion in Frankfort.
Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport tweeted his appreciation to the governor for the honor.
A TREMENDOUS Bellarmine Basketball sincere THANK YOU to @GovAndyBeshear and @BritainyBeshear family and their phenomenal staff for true First Class Kentucky hospitality today!Appreciate YOU!!!!— Scott Davenport (@Bellarminehoops) April 11, 2022
Beshear expressed similar sentiments, saying, "Thanks to the BU Knights for coming by so we could celebrate your success."
Bellarmine made national headlines when it won the ASUN Tournament but wasn't yet eligible to play in the NCAA Tournament, because the school is only in its second season of a transition to NCAA Division I. Nor were the Knights allowed to play in the NIT because it was an NCAA sanctioned event.
Rather than play in the CBI a second time, the Knights ended their season after their stirring run to the ASUN title, which included a road upset of Liberty, 53-50, in the ASUN semifinals, before beating Jacksonville 77-72 in the conference title game.
The visit to the governor's mansion caps off a pretty good week or so for Davenport, who spent several days at Augusta National early last week, then got the news that graduate guard Juston Betz would be returning for his final season of eligibility.
