LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Harold Davis said it was a tough decision to leave DeSales High School, where he played football and was a longtime assistant and head coach. But the opportunity to coach college football was too much to pass up.
“It was very difficult, particularly the timing, obviously, was not right," Davis said. "But I had to do what I had do and what was best for me."
Davis was named as the first head coach of the Bellarmine University Sprint Football team. Sprint football is a sport where the players must meet a weight limit, right around 180 pounds, but the play on the field is the same as collegiate football.
Bellarmine is a charter member of the Midwest Sprint Football League, which will field teams from Calumet College of St. Joseph, Fontbonne University, Midway University, Quincy University and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. The team is set to play its inaugural season in the fall of 2022.
“It’s regular football," Davis said. "It’s probably going to be a little quicker because of the weight limit of 178, but it’s still football. I’m going to do the things I did at DeSales."
The non-NCAA sport is played has been around since 1934 but has been played mainly in the northeast. Even Davis admits he still has plenty to learn before the 2022 kickoff.
“It’s new to me, but it’s still football," he said. "It’s getting the right kids. You’re only as good as your players to start with. We have to get a staff together and those things."
Davis leaves DeSales as the school’s all-time winningest coach with state championship in 2013 and 2014.
