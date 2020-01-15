LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Bobby Petrino’s re-entry to college football has been abrupt, and eventful. He got back onto Twitter. He promoted a forthcoming book on football strategy. He promoted the book in a Q&A at the American Football Coaches Association in Nashville.
And now, he has a job. Missouri State announced today that Petrino will be introduced as its new head football coach at a news conference Thursday morning. MSU, a Football Championship Subdivision program located in Springfield, Missouri, but soon to find itself on the larger college football map, is coming off a 1-10 season.
Petrino sightings have been rare since his firing from the University of Louisville in the midst of a 2-10 season in 2018. Petrino received a $14 million buyout and headed south to Florida, where he has been living since his departure.
He resurfaced to speak to the Arkansas Quarterback Club in Little Rock last September, and told that group, “I’ve always felt that football was a way of life for me, not a job. So I do miss it. I miss being around players and trying to help players excel and being the best they can possibly be, on the field and off the field. Understanding their responsibilities in the classroom and getting their degree and them understanding how much that really means and how much it can help them when football is over with. That’s one thing college players need to understand is that it ends at some point.”
Petrino’s career, on the other end, appears to keep coming back.
Thursday's news conference is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Eastern time.
