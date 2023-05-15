Wide_Denny Crum Obit.jpg

Hall of Fame Louisville coach Denny Crum at the dedication of Denny Crum Hall on the campus of the University of Louisville on Sept. 29, 2022. (WDRB Photo by Eric Crawford)

Editor's Note

If you want to stream the Celebration of Life for Denny Crum, a UofL spokesman said you must log in on the ESPN website or app with your cable subscription.   

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum will be laid to rest Monday, and the public is invited to his funeral.

The legendary coach died May 9 after years of declining health. He was 86. 

The service is planned for 2 p.m. at the main campus of Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway. Visitation runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. WDRB will stream the funeral. If you'd like to watch, click here

A Celebration of Life is planned for the legendary coach Monday night at the KFC Yum! Center. U of L is running the production through the ACC Network, so WDRB and local media are not permitted to broadcast or stream the event.

An athletics department spokesman said the public may "view it through the ESPN app on mobile devices or smart TVs, but it can also be viewed on a computer" through the link provided by the university. The celebration begins at 7 p.m. Here is a link where you can watch: Click here

U of L said this is the same protocol as all games on ACC Network Extra, for which viewers have to log in with their cable provider once they pull up the event on the ESPN website or app.

There are a limited number of free tickets available to be claimed for the Celebration of Life at this link: Click here.

Crum took the reins of the Cardinals' men's basketball program in 1971. He led the Cards to two NCAA basketball championships and built the Cardinals into one of the 1980s’ dominant programs during a Hall of Fame coaching career.

Crum retired in March 2001 after 30 seasons at Louisville with 675 victories, which ranked 15th all-time then.

