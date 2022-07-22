Will Levis

Kentucky QB waits for the snap in a 2021 win over LSU.

 Eric Crawford

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In general, when the SEC preseason media poll comes out, the University of Kentucky football team can count on finding itself somewhere down in the East Division pack.

When the 2022 predictions came out on Friday morning, the Wildcats were voted to finish second in the East, in a poll of league media -- if only barely.

UK got 932 points in the balloting in East, just ahead of Tennessee with 929 points.

But the voting, while a measure of respect, also illustrates how far the Wildcats have to go, considering that projected division winner Georgia got 172 first-place votes, to 4 for Kentucky and 1 for Tennessee.

Alabama was a similar landslide pick in the West, with 177 first-place votes, to just 3 for Texas A&M.

Kentucky did not place a player on the All-SEC first team, in voting by media.

Offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey and running back Chris Rodriguez were second-team picks. Quarterback Will Levis was voted to the third team.

A look at the All-SEC teams:

2022 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Bryce Young, Alabama

RB -  Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama 

WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU 

WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama 

TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia 

OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama 

OL -  Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL -  O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL -  Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

C -  Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Second-Team

QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB -    Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

RB -   Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR - Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR - Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE - Cameron Latu, Alabama  

OL -  Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL -  Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky 

OL -  Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL -  Javion Cohen, Alabama

C -  Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Third-Team

QB – Will Levis, Kentucky

RB - Zach Evans, Ole Miss

RB - Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Josh Vann, South Carolina  

TE -  Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL -  Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL -  Tyler Steen, Alabama

OL -  Javon Foster, Missouri  

*OL - Jeremy James, Ole Miss

*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama 

C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL - BJ Ojulari, LSU 

DL - Derick Hall, Auburn 

DL - Byron Young, Tennessee

LB -  Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB -  Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB - Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama 

DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama 

DB -  Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB -  Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB -  Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Second-Team

DL - Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL - D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL - Ali Gaye, LSU

DL - Colby Wooden, Auburn 

LB - Bumper Pool, Arkansas 

LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama 

LB - Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina 

DB - Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M 

DB - Christopher Smith, Georgia 

DB - Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State 

Third-Team

DL  - Gervon Dexter, Florida

DL -  Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL - Maason Smith, LSU 

DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn 

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida   

LB - Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB - Trey Dean III, Florida

DB - Trevon Flowers, Tennessee 

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama 

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P -  Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK -  Will Reichard, Alabama

RS  -  Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama 

Second-Team

P -  Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn  

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M 

AP - Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Third-Team

P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee 

PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri 

RS - JoJo Earle, Alabama  

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

