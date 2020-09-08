LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ron Kordes is beginning his 32nd year as head coach at Assumption High School volleyball on a court named after him. Twenty-two state titles will do that.
At 72, Kordes is old enough to remember when the polio vaccine came out. But that doesn't compare to a global pandemic.
"You can never imagine anything like this," Kordes said. "I had a parent ask me a couple of days ago if I thought we would play Tuesday. I said, 'As of now.'"
Nothing is a guarantee these days, but Assumption played Tuesday, opening the season against rival Mercy Academy. It was a rematch of last year's state title match won by the Rockets. But the visiting Jaguars got them in five long sets, beating Assumption for the first time since 2014.
But just getting to play was a victory.
"The toughest part was the anticipation and not knowing whether we'd get to play or not," senior Caroline Cermack said. So, it's just been exciting to get the opportunity."
"We're ready for anything," senior Jenny Wessling added. "But I think we've accepted that. As long as we get a couple of games in we're fine."
There won't be the typical trips to Las Vegas and Chicago or Indianapolis this season, but Kordes and his players are grateful for the opportunity to get the season started. To be safe, they are having senior night, typically an end-of-the-regular-season activity, this Thursday.
