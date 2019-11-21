LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 13 of the high school football season.
With 73% of the vote — 729 of the 997 cast — Holy Cross quarterback Chaz Geragthy and wide receiver Graham Carnes took home the Week 13 title for this 70-yard touchdown pass during the Cougars' 34-13 victory over Bethlehem. Off the play fake, Geragthy rolled out of the pocket, found Carnes streaking down the field and let the ball fly. Carnes caught the pass in stride and outran one Bethlehem defender to the end zone for the touchdown.
Holy Cross, at 11-2 on the season, will host Newport Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Class 1A quarterfinals.
Geragthy and Carnes join Central's Vernon Duncan and Von Johnson, South Oldham's Luke Clark, Clarksville's Dae'von Fuqua and Robert Lamar, New Albany's Davaugn Stovall and Brendon Sandven, Brownstown Central's Braeden Walker, Scottsburg's Jeremy Beswick, Trinity's Kaelan Racculia, Bradley West and Armon Tucker and St. Xavier's Mekhi Smith as best play winners so far this season.
Stay tuned for our Week 14 contenders and another edition of First Down Friday.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.