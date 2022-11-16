LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holy Cross has a chance to win just the third region title in football in school history on Friday night.
But the Cougars will be playing their home game against Crittendon County just slightly away from home.
The school is in the last phase of a multi-million dollar capital campaign which has renovated classrooms, provided student-aid and is now updating the athletics complex, including a new stadium for football, soccer and field hockey.
"It's really exciting to be here because I'm able to experience it next year," said junior offensive and defensive lineman Caleb Phillips. "And I'm going to be so ready to watch other people experience it once I'm gone and come back and support other players."
It's been a long process. There's also been COVID delays that got started right after the final home football game of the regular season about a month ago.
"For us to be positioned for the fall of 2023, whenever the bleachers were ready to drop, we had to keep going with this project," said Holy Cross President Danielle Atzinger Wiegandt. "Unfortunately, we are at the point of construction with our stadium that we cannot host. So, this Friday we will be the host school but not on our campus."
The Cougars will play three miles down the road at Pleasure Ridge Park High School. Not ideal, but still very welcome after playing nothing but distant road games the last four weeks.
"I'm just glad to be back in the 502 area code," said coach Eric Dick. "For the past month, our shortest trip has been an hour and a half. So for us to take a five minute trip up the road to play a regional championship, you know, we're still in the south end and I know our community will come out and represent us well. So whether here or at PRP, I know they'll be out there rooting us on."
"It's a little weird but we've been on the road for the last four weeks now travelling an hour plus away every single game so it feels good to travel just ten minutes right down the road to play a football game," said senior running back and linebacker Tyler Ballard. "You get to be at home, but not home."
The Cougars are 9-3 heading into Friday's 7:30 pm kick at PRP while Crittendon County is 8-4.
"We still come off the highway and everybody in this area knows who we are and I think a lot of people will still be there even though we're going five minutes down the street," said junior center and defensive tackle Dylan Jacobs.
