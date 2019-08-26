LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hoosiers are making a change at quarterback for 2019.
Tom Allen announced on Monday morning that Michael Penix Jr. will take over the starting quarterback job. The redshirt freshman unseats two-year starter Peyton Ramsey.
Indiana entered fall camp with a three-man competition for the starting job. Ramsey was trying to hold off redshirt freshman Penix and Jack Tuttle who transferred to IU from Utah.
In the end, Allen is going with Penix who played in four games in 2018 before suffering an ACL injury.
"It isn't what Peyton didn't do, it's what I think Mike can do for us," said Allen, who said this decision was probably the toughest he's had to make in his three years in Bloomington.
Penix will make his first career start when the Hoosiers open the season on Saturday against Ball State at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
