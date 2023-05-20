LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The favorite in the Chick Lang Stakes, the sixth race of the day at Pimlico Race Course on the day of the 148th Preakness Stakes, had to be euthanized after sustaining an ankle injury during the race.
Black barriers were propped up on the dirt track to shield the eyes of audibly gasping spectators as the 3-year-old colt, Havnameltdown — trained by back-from-suspension Hall of Famer Bob Baffert — was put down because of what a team of veterinarians termed a "non-operable" left front leg injury.
The somber scene, which included jockey Luis Saez being carried on a stretcher to an ambulance that took him to a hospital, played out a little more than five hours before Derby champion Mage was scheduled to compete in the Preakness in pursuit of the Triple Crown. Baffert’s horse, National Treasure, was considered Mage's biggest challenger in the unusually small field of seven.
Baffert said he and his team were devastated by the death of Havnameltdown.
“This is a shock to everyone at our barn who love and care for these horses every day,” Baffert posted on Twitter. “Hanvameltdown was obviously hit pretty hard coming out of the gate. We don’t know if that contributed to the injury, but we will be fully transparent with those reviewing this terrible accident.”
Havnameltdown went off as the 4/5 favorite in the race and was leading coming down the back stretch when he took a bad step, throwing Saez forward onto the track.
Earlier this month leading up to the Kentucky Derby, there were seven horse deaths in 10 days at Churchill Downs after two sustained injuries on the day of the Derby.
New national medication and doping rules are set to go into effect on Monday. The federally mandated Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, which already regulated racetrack safety and other measures, will oversee drug testing requirements for horses that should standardize the sport nationwide.
