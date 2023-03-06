LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville men's basketball program won plenty of Metro Conference tournaments. The Cards had their glorious moments in Conference USA, the Big East and the American Athletic Conference, too.
But U of L has yet to win the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. In fact, the Cards are only 3-6 and have never won more than one game in any ACC Tournament.
That's unlikely to change this week, considering Louisville finished last in the league with a 2-18 record. Ken Pomeroy's analytics formula gives the Cards a win probability of 29% in their opener Tuesday against Boston College.
But the ACC Tournament provided the blueprint that other leagues have copied. Here is a look at this week's party, which has been dominated by Duke (21 titles) and North Carolina (18), who have combined to win 39 of 64 titles.
DATES: Tuesday-Saturday.
LOCATION: Greensboro (North Carolina) Coliseum.
TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ACC Network will share coverage. The three opening games Tuesday will air on the ACC Network. The championship game will air Saturday night on ESPN.
CARDS' FIRST GAME: As the No. 15 seed, Louisville will play 10-seed Boston College at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, following the Georgia Tech-Florida State game.
LAST TIME VS. BC: Boston College defeated Louisville, 75-65, on Jan. 25 in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The Cards led 35-29 at halftime, and the game was tied with 10 minutes to play. U of L made nine of 18 shots from distance that night.
DEFENDING CHAMP: Virginia Tech defeated North Carolina and then Duke to win the tournament last season. It was the Hokies' first ACC Tournament title.
THE FAVORITE: Miami and Virginia split the ACC regular-season title, but the Hurricanes earned the top seed by defeating the Cavaliers by two in their only regular-season meetings. Miami won its only tournament 10 years ago, while Tony Bennett has scored twice with Virginia in 2014 and 2018.
THE DARKHORSE: With wins over Duke and Miami, North Carolina State is capable of getting on a roll, led by Jarkel Joiner and Terquavion Smith.
WHO'S HOT: Duke has won six straight games and has the highest Ken Pomeroy rating (No. 31) of any ACC team.
WHO'S NOT: Pitt just gave away the ACC regular season title by losing at Notre Dame, and Miami and has lost three of its last five. The Panthers have also lost their last three ACC Tournament games. Pitt is 6-9 since joining the league and has yet to win the tournament.
NCAA LOCKS: Virginia (4-seed); Miami (5-seed) and Duke (7-seed);
NCAA BUBBLE TEAMS: Pitt (11-seed); N.C. State (11-seed)
NCAA WORK TO DO: North Carolina needs at least two wins and probably three; Clemson needs at least one win and maybe two.
STAR GAZING: My ballot for first-team all-ACC featured: Wake Forest guard Tyree Appleby; North Carolina center Armando Bacot; Duke forward Kyle Filipowski; Joiner of NC State and Jamarius Burton of Pitt.
AND THE WINNER IS: Virginia has a much easier path with the 2-seed, because top-seed Miami will likely have to defeat surging Duke in what will surely feel like a road game in the semifinals. If events unfold according to seeding, Virginia must defeat North Carolina, Clemson and Miami. I like their chances.
