LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It’s the game of the night in college basketball. Check the prices at StubHub.com.
If you’re searching for a lower-level ticket for the Kentucky-Tennessee men’s basketball game at Thompson-Boling Arena, they were asking for $356-$400 for seats near mid-court early Tuesday afternoon.
It will cost you $132 to sit 24 rows up behind one of the baskets.
Kentucky is primed to extend its winning streak to seven games and sweep the season series against Tennessee for the first time since 2015. The Vols are trying to extend their winning streak in SEC games to eight and pull into a second-place tie with UK in the league standings.
The oddsmakers at VegasInsider.com listed UT as a 1.5-point favorite at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Ken Pomeroy’s computer power formula has it UK 71, UT 70, while Bart Torvik’s formula says UK 72, UT 71.
More information on the game:
Time/Place: Tuesday, 9 p.m.; Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee.
TV: ESPN (Karl Ravech, play by play; Jimmy Dykes, analyst; Marty Smith, sidelines).
Records: Kentucky 21-4 overall, 10-2 in the Southeastern Conference; Tennessee 18-6, 9-3.
The Last Time: Kentucky blasted the Vols, 107-79, on Jan. 15 in Rupp Arena, and the Wildcats also beat UT, 70-55, on Feb. 20, 2021, on their last trip to Knoxville.
The Ratings: Kentucky is ranked No. 4 in the AP poll while UT is No. 16. The Wildcats are ranked No. 3 in Pomeroy’s computer power formula with UT ranked 10. The NCAA Net rankings also have UK third and UT No. 10.
The Quote: Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes was asked what his team had to do differently this time:
“The way we turned the ball over and allowed them to score a lot off turnovers, you’re not going to win basketball games anywhere doing that. Transition defense is also important because they play as fast as any team does in the country.”
The News: Kentucky needs this win to maintain its current spot as a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament and to remain within a game of first-place Auburn in the SEC regular-season race. The Vols need a victory to prove that the Wildcats are not 28 points better.
The Matchup That Matters: Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler shredded the Vols’ defense last month, scoring 21 points while making eight of 10 shots and all four of his free throw attempts. Wheeler also had eight assists. He won the battle against Tennessee freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler, who had 17 points but three turnovers and only three assists. UT also needs a better game from forward John Fulkerson, who was scoreless in 20 minutes at Rupp Arena.
Strengths: Kentucky leads the SEC in offensive efficiency, offensive turnover percentage and three-point shooting. The Vols are tops in the SEC in forcing turnovers, according to numbers at KenPom.
Weaknesses: According to Pomeroy, Kentucky ranks 11th in the SEC in getting to the free throw line while the Vols rank 10th in two-point field goal percentage at 47.9%.
Tasty Tidbits: Kentucky, Tennessee and Auburn are the only SEC teams without any losses outside NCAA Quad I opponents this season. The Vols have out-rebounded their opponents in all six SEC home games this season. Since taking over at UT, Barnes has won eight of 15 games against the Wildcats and beaten UK at least once for six straight seasons.
Prediction: Kentucky 73, Tennessee 70.
