LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – University of Louisville coach Scott Satterfield acknowledged the need to shake things up – or at least speed things up – when his team faces Central Florida Friday night in Orlando.
The Cardinals head into the game off a disappointing 31-7 season-opening loss at Syracuse, and are trying to avoid limping home with an 0-2 record in their home opener.
That’ll be a difficult task in a venue where UCF has lost just twice in the past 33 games. The game has been billed as a blackout for UCF fans and the Friday night national TV atmosphere should make for a rowdy environment.
Satterfield said his offense bogged down against Syracuse, and that he might look to increase the tempo to get it moving.
“Looking back we should have early in that game picked the tempo, changed it up a little bit more, not just, you know, methodically just trying to go slow down the field,” Satterfield said. “Change the tempo, mix it up. I think we did a little bit in the third quarter and we were able to move the ball better. You know with the run-pass, going fast, just putting more pressure on defense. So yeah, absolutely. We’ve got to do more of that.”
That, however, could put the defense in the position of having to spend more time on the field against a speedy UCF offense.
“It’s very challenging to slow them down,” Satterfield said. “(UCF coach Gus Malzahn) goes fast, he’s got the up-tempo offense. You’re having to defend all 11 when you have a quarterback like they have in John Rhys Plumlee, who can actually run and throw it. Last week he threw for over 300 yards. So, you not only have to defend the wideouts who can really run and the running back, but the quarterback too. We have to do a great job of tackling in space because what they’re going to try to do is spread you out, create that one-on-one matchup somewhere, and then they got athletes that can run. So we got to do a great job of tackling in space, with your one-on-one tackles, and we also need to try to keep them behind the sticks. I think that’ll be critical. As long as they’re staying on the sticks, they will be hard to defend. And it was, last year was a very physical game, I think they came out of that game and had several injured players after that, five injured players out of that game. We have to play physical in this game, we have to, on both sides of the ball. Every chance we get, we have to be physical because obviously, they’re a speed team. They can run all over the place and so, we have to be able to use the physicality to try to equalize that.”
A look at the matchup:
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday, FBC Mortgage Stadium (44,206), Orlando, Fla.
WHERE TO WATCH: TV -- ESPN2 (Roy Philpott play-by-play, Andre Ware analyst, Pal Carlcaterra sideline). Streaming -- ESPN-Plus.
WHERE TO LISTEN: Radio -- ESPN Radio Louisville, 93.9 FM (Paul Rogers play-by-play, Jody Demling analyst, Preston Brown sideline).
THE LINE: UCF favored by 5.5. Over under total points 61.5.
THE LAST TIME: Louisville used a pick-6 from Jaylin Alderman in the game’s final minute to take a 42-35 victory over the Knights in Cardinal Stadium last season.
THE SERIES: Louisville leads 2-1. This is the first time the teams have met in Orlando.
THE RECORDS: Louisville is 0-1; UCF is 1-0 after beating South Carolina State 56-10 on Sept. 1.
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Icy whites for Week Two 🧊#GoCards pic.twitter.com/oc7tX8OmfT— Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) September 7, 2022
PLAYER TO WATCH LOUISVILLE: RB Tiyon Evans, a transfer from Tennessee, had a strong debut for Louisville, rushing for 89 yards on 13 carries in his Louisville debut, the most rushing yards by a running back in his first Louisville game since Eric Shelton rushed for 151 yards against Kentucky in 2003. Evans scored the Cards’ only touchdown on a 36-yard run in the first quarter that closed the Syracuse lead to 10-7.
PLAYER TO WATCH UCF: Making his debut for UCF, QB John Rhys Plumlee, on Ole Miss transfer who was a wideout in the SEC, went 20-of-31 passing for 308 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also rushed 16 times for 100 yards for a UCF offense that put up 605 total yards. It was his first game under center since 2020.
SIDELINE STORYLINES: Satterfield is facing increasing discontent from the Louisville fan base and needs a victory to keep from opening the season at home with an 0-2 record. After a summer of building goodwill with a highly regarded group of high school commitments, Louisville lost a good bit of that with last Saturday’s lackluster performance. At UCF, Malzahn leads a program heading into the Big 12 conference, but which revels in beating Power 5 opponents when it gets the chance. UCF is 48-12 over its past 60 games.
THE QUOTE: Satterfield on his team’s energy level in Saturday’s loss at Syracuse – “We got to match more energy. I thought they came out with a lot of energy, Syracuse did. That crowd was electric in there, it was loud and electric. And they got some good things going too for them, and so it just made that a little bit more. I think for us, we got to have some good stuff happen to us early in this game (at UCF), to try and keep their crowd out of it, because we know it’ll be loud there. But I do know, we have to match the intensity and the energy and the physicality of the football game. You just can’t show up and go out there and think you’re going to go play well in a football game in this day and age. Anybody will beat you. Anybody. You got to bring that intensity that matches whoever you’re playing, but bring it every single time. I was disappointed in that last week. We got to have that every time we’re on the field, so hopefully we learned that last week and we’ll bring it this week.”
THE PICK: UCF 38, Louisville 31.
