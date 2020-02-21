LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The University of Kentucky men's basketball team will look to extend its five-game winning streak and gain more ground atop the Southeastern Conference when Florida comes to Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday.
The No. 10 Wildcats (21-5, 11-2 SEC) are a 4.5-point favorite over the Gators (17-9, 9-4), who enter Saturday's matchup on a three-game winning streak.
"Watching tape of them too, they're good," Kentucky coach John Calipari said of Florida on Friday in a news release. "There was a couple games that they lost that I watched that they had and they kind of let go. They've got some size, their guard play. They've got some veterans. They're good. They're good."
How to watch Kentucky basketball vs. Florida:
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
TV: ESPN
Radio: UK Sports Network
Player to watch: Ashton Hagans (sophomore guard)
John Calipari said Hagans did not practice Thursday after exiting Tuesday's victory at LSU with an injury. If Hagans can't play Saturday, Calipari said freshman Tyrese Maxey and sophomore Immanuel Quickley could both see time at point guard.
Kentucky allowed LSU to claw back after Hagans went down with his injury Tuesday. Calipari said the ending of Tuesday's game proves that both Maxey and Quickley "have a long way to go" in being comfortable at point.
"Now, what happened at the end of the LSU game where we went up 15 without him — then they pressed, and I had the wrong kind of guys in there, and it affected both Immanuel and Tyrese," Calipari said. "We went to the three guards. We ended up playing pretty good down the stretch, but some of this is me feeling like playing guys in positions I haven't played. I mean, who do you start if Ashton doesn't start, Ashton doesn't play?"
Conference race:
Kentucky holds a two-game lead in the SEC as the regular season winds down. The Wildcats will aim to create some distance between themselves and No. 13 Auburn, LSU and Florida, which are in a three-way tie for second place at 9-4 in league play.
