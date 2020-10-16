LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Kentucky football team will rely on its potent ground game when it visits Tennessee on Saturday. Just, maybe, not when it comes to getting to Knoxville.
Wildcats' coach Mark Stoops said he was switching up some of the pregame arrangements in advance of this season's meeting, the 116th between the old rivals. When Kentucky went to UT in 2018, Stoops said he didn’t like the way the bus ride and game-day preparations went, and that he plans to make changes, though he wouldn't say exactly what they are.
"We do have a different change-up," Stoops said. "I didn’t like the way we played a couple of years ago, driving down there in the bus, long bus ride. It is in that tweener range on whether you fly or get on a charter or drive a bus down there, it is a long bus ride. We are doing some things different on Friday with our schedule and throughout the week. I will leave it at that and I have been thinking about it for some time and we are going to have a different change-up in our routine on Friday."
Any changes, likely, will be welcome for a program that hasn’t won at Tennessee since 1984.
It's a rare early-season matchup for the Southeastern Conference rivals.
Kentucky is coming off its first win of the season, an impressive 24-2 shutdown of Mississippi State. No. 18 ranked Tennessee is coming off its first loss of the season, a 44-17 setback to Georgia.
That loss ended a run of eight straight SEC wins for the Volunteers. During that streak, they made a living from beating teams they were supposed to beat, and that's where they will find themselves Saturday, a touchdown favorite at home.
A year ago, Tennessee (2-1) beat Kentucky 17-13 despite the Wildcats’ rushing for more than 300 yards. It will have to contend with a strong Kentucky rushing attack again.
The Wildcats (1-2) will look to slow down Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.
"I really respect (him), he is a tough guy," Stoops said. "He stands in that pocket and takes some shots and can deliver the football down the field. They do a nice job of creating some matchups and throwing some shot plays outside and deep, and he has the arm strength to get it there and be accurate and drop it in, give his receivers an opportunity to make plays. I think that was a big difference the past two games with them. You can look at several plays last year – that was a heck of a football game – and you can look at 3-4 competitive plays that they made that we didn't and it separated the win and the loss, outside of the plays at the goal line at the end. They are doing that again this year. Even in the Georgia game, they created some one-on-one matchups and threw it up to make some really competitive catches and he gives them a catchable football."
The details:
Time: Noon, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.
TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic). Radio: 840-WHAS AM (Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Dick Gabriel).
Line: Tennessee by 6 (opened Tennessee by 7). Over: 45 ½.
Scouting Tennessee: The Vols will be in bounce-back mode. Their rushing offense, which had been strong going into last week’s game against Georgia, failed to net a single yard against the Bulldogs. Guarantano threw three interceptions. Tennessee piled up 10 penalties. It may be a challenge to run the ball against Kentucky, so the passing game will be a key. Guarantano has been solid against the Wildcats in his career, completing 73% of his passes for 554 yards and 4 touchdowns without an interception. He’ll have to perform along those lines to get Tennessee back into the win column this week.
Scouting Kentucky: The Wildcats defense may not have gotten enough credit for the job it did against Mike Leach's potent passing attack. But Mississippi State was playing at the strength of Kentucky's defense in some ways. Tennessee is more balanced and could present more problems. Still, if Kentucky’s defense can build off its first shutout since 2009 and its first SEC shutout since 1996, it could be poised to pull the upset for an elusive win in Knoxville. Quarterback Terry Wilson will need to be a bit more productive in the passing game, but against a Tennessee defense that hasn’t exactly shut down its opposition, he could have that opportunity.
Spotlight player: Tennessee sophomore linebacker Henry To'o To'o will play a large role if Tennessee is to slow down Kentucky’s run game and force the Wildcats to rely a little more on the arm of Terry Wilson and the ability of his receivers. Expect him to be in the mix in the run and pass games. A big game from him moves the Vols closer to extending their home domination of Kentucky.
Sideline storyline: Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal suffered a minor knee injury against Mississippi State and missed practice time early in the week, though he was back in practice before week’s end for Kentucky. He’s expected to be available, though no official word has been given. If he can’t go, it’ll be a loss for Kentucky.
Quote: Stoops, on the all-SEC schedule – "It is going to be a grind. You just hit the reset button each week. You look at it and feel disappointed letting a game slip away here or there, but it is going to be a tough grind. There are only six teams in our league that have a better record than us and eight teams that have the same or worse. So it is NFL parity this year in the SEC and it is going to be a challenge each and every week and looking forward to this opportunity with Tennessee."
The picks: Eric Crawford has it UT, 27-24, while Rick Bozich picks the Vols 27-20.
