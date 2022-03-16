LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky men’s basketball program was rewarded for its 26-win season with a No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament as well as opportunity to play its first two games at an arena within easy driving distance for the Wildcats’ fervent fan base.
That should result in a pro-Kentucky crowd when John Calipari’s team meets Saint Peter’s on Thursday night in downtown Indianapolis.
After missing the field last season and having their 2020 appearance canceled by COVID-19, the Wildcats will chase their first NCAA Tournament victory since they won three games and reached the Elite Eight in 2019.
Their opponent, No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s, is a school with about 2,600 undergraduate students from Jersey City, New Jersey. The Peacocks do not start any players taller than 6 feet, 7 inches or heavier than 200 pounds. They figure to have major problems defending Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, who was named a first-team Associated Press all-American this week after averaging 16.4 points and 15.9 rebounds this season.
The Wildcats are favored by 17.5 points to advance to the second round, where they would play either Murray State or San Francisco on Saturday.
Time: 7:10 p.m., Thursday; Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: CBS Sports — Ian Eagle, play by play; Jim Spanarkel, analyst; Jamie Erdahl, sidelines.
Records: Saint Peter’s 19-11 overall, 14-6 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, second place; Kentucky 26-7, 14-6, tied for second in Southeastern Conference.
The Last Time: First time the programs have played.
The Ratings: The Peacocks are ranked No. 124 in the NCAA Net formula, No. 118 by Ken Pomeroy and No. 137 in Jeff Sagarin’s Predictor formula. UK is ranked No. 5 in Net, No. 6 by Sagarin and No. 3 by KenPom, which projects a 74-59 Kentucky victory.
The Quote: Saint Peter’s coach Shaheen Holloway:
“My guys are not going to be intimidated. That’s something that is instilled in this program. This is what you live for. I’m super excited for my guys.”
The News: Saint Peter’s has never won an NCAA Tournament game. The Peacocks are 0-3, appearing in 1991, 1995 and 2011. They were not predicted to make the 2022 field, but Rick Pitino’s Iona team was upset in the MAAC Tournament and the Peacocks won three games by 14, 12 and six points at the MAAC Tourney in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The Matchup That Matters: Saint Peter’s most dangerous offensive player is Daryl Banks, a thin (165 pounds), 6-foot-3-inch guard who has made 44 of 102 three-point shots. Banks has made three or more shots from distance in eight games this season.
Strengths: Saint Peter’s excels on the defensive end. The Peacocks have been described as a smaller, less athletic version of Tennessee. They led the MAAC in defensive efficiency, allowing 0.9 points per possession in league games. Kentucky excels on offense, topping the SEC in offensive efficiency, three-point shooting and two other categories.
Weaknesses: Saint Peter’s led the MAAC in three-point shooting but ranked last in the league in two-point field goal accuracy at 46.3%. Although UK ranked fifth in the SEC in defensive efficiency, the Wildcats are not great at forcing turnovers or getting steals.
Tasty Tidbits: Holloway is a former Seton Hall point guard who was named the MVP of the 1996 McDonald’s all-American game over Kobe Bryant. This is Holloway’s fourth season as the Peacocks’ head coach. His record is 61-56. Saint Peter’s was beaten by Pitino and Iona by eight and nine points in a pair of games this season. The Peacocks’ best non-conference victory came against Long Island University. They lost to St. John’s, 91-70, in their only game against a program from a Power 6 leagues.
Prediction: Kentucky 75, Saint Peter’s 59.
