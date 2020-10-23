LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky football team started its season ranked 23rd in the AP Top 25.
The Wildcats exited the poll after opening with losses to Auburn and Ole Miss and then rallied to earn a dozen votes in the latest vote after back-to-back wins over Mississippi State and Tennessee.
At least two computer polls show that Mark Stoops’ team is Top-25 worthy. Kentucky is ranked No. 22 in Jeff Sagarin’s formula and No. 25 by analyst Phil Steele.
Kentucky (2-2) will play its second consecutive road game Saturday at Missouri. A convincing victory would contribute to the Wildcats’ credentials.
Here is How to Watch Game 5 (of 10) for Kentucky.
1. Time: 4 p.m., Saturday; Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri.
2. Where to Watch: TV — SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour; Matt Stinchcomb; Dawn Davenport); UK Radio Network (Tom Leach; Jeff Piecoro; Dick Gabriel).
3. The Line: Point spread — Kentucky by 5; Over/under total points 46 1/2.
4. The Analytics: Jeff Sagarin’s computer power formula favors Kentucky by 10.56 points; ESPN’s football power index puts UK’s win probability at 60.5%.
5. The Last Time: The Wildcats have won five straight over the Tigers by an average margin of 10.2 points. UK won last season, 29-7.
6. The Records: After losing its first two, Kentucky has roared back to blitz Mississippi State, 24-2, and Tennessee, 34-7. Missouri was off last week after improving to 1-2 by upsetting LSU. The schools have one common opponent: Tennessee. The Tigers lost in Knoxville, 35-12.
7. Player to Watch (Kentucky): ProFootballFocus website has been high on the performance of Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis. After grading game film of every snap, PFF rates Davis’ play 18th best in the nation and fourth-best in the SEC. Davis ranks 10th in the SEC with 35 tackles. He has intercepted passes in back-to-back games, including one for an 85-yard touchdown at Tennessee.
8. Player to Watch (Missouri): Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is a redshirt freshman from Dayton, Ohio, that Stoops and his staff tried to recruit. He played in three games last season, completing 15 of 21 passes for 144 yards. Bazelak, who is listed at 6 feet 3 inches tall, 220 pounds, earned his first start this season two weeks ago and led the Tigers to the 45-41 home win against LSU by throwing four touchdown passes. Bazelak was the only SEC quarterback in the last 20 years to throw for more than 400 yards, four TDs, no interceptions with an 85% completion rate.
9. Sideline Storylines: Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is the third first-year SEC coach that Kentucky has played this season, and like Lane Kiffin of Ole Mis and Mike Leach of Mississippi State, Drinkwitz earned the job because of his imaginative offense. Drinkwitz replaced Louisville coach Scott Satterfield at Appalachian State last season, and his team ranked ninth in the nation in scoring (38.8 per game), primarily because of a powerful running game that ranked 16th nationally at 231 yards per game. The Tigers have an excellent field goal kicker in Harrison Mavis who has made five of six kicks, including two of 50 yards or more. The nine points UK allowed in its last two games are the fewest the Wildcats have allowed in back-to-back SEC games since 1976. Tentucky is the only team in the SEC to rank in the top five in the league in scoring, rushing, passing and total defense.
10. The Quote: Kentucky coach Mark Stoops talking about his first meeting with Drinkwitz:
“He is very creative and gives you a lot of things to look at and puts pressure on you. Obviously, a very good coach and seems like a great guy and what I have been around him I really enjoy being around him. With playing him, it will be a real challenge.
“With Connor (Bazelak), he has stepped in and gave them the spark that they needed and has the ability to run the offense that Eli wants to run and definitely looked very good. It does not surprise me that he is playing well. We knew him out of high school and he is a great player and great person and he did a very good job.”
The Kentucky Blueprint - back on the road 😼🏈@CROD_JR * @UpshawKeaton * @brettslusher_ * @JPaschalx Presented by @bhgrestaurants pic.twitter.com/BoLcbUYIXL— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 23, 2020
12. The picks: Eric Crawford, UK 24-17; Tom Lane, UK 27-24; Aaron Matas, 31-17; John Lewis, UK, 27-17; Rick Bozich, UK 23-17.
