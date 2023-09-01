LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky football team team is scheduled for success.
The Wildcats are nearly a four-touchdown favorite for their season opener against Ball State on Saturday in Lexington and should be an even bigger favorite the following two weeks when they host Eastern Kentucky and Akron.
Ball State was picked to finish fifth in the six-team West Division of the Mid-American Conference in a preseason vote of league coaches. The Cardinals have posted one winning season in the last nine years.
Here is a preview of Kentucky's season opener.
The Time: Saturday, Noon, Kroger Field, Lexington.
Where To Watch/Listen: TV — SEC Network, Dave Neal, play by play; Derek Mason, analyst; Taylor Davis, sidelines; Radio WHAS 840 AM Tom Leach, play by play; Jeff Piecoro, analyst; Dick Gabriel, sidelines.
The Line: Point spread — Kentucky favored by 26.5; Over/Under total points is 49.5. Odds as of noon at DraftKings.com.
The Last Time: The Wildcats defeated the Cardinals, the alma mater of David Letterman, 28-20, in 2001.
The Series: UK has won the only meeting between the programs.
The Records: This is the season opener for the Wildcats and Cardinals. UK went 7-6 last season while Ball State finished 5-7.
Player to Watch for Ball State: Quarterback Layne Hatcher, who wears No. 11. Hatcher has thrown for more than 10,000 yards and 84 touchdowns in four seasons, making stops at Texas State, Arkansas State and Alabama, where he redshirted last season. In 2021, his final season at Arkansas State, Hatcher had 19 TD passes and 13 interceptions.
Player to Watch for Kentucky: Quarterback Devin Leary, who shares No. 13 with linebacker J.J. Weaver. Picked by many to be the player of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season, Leary led North Carolina State to wins in five of six games before he suffered a season-ending torn muscle in his chest against Florida State. Over parts of four seasons with the Wolfpack, Leary is a career 60% passer with 62 touchdowns passes and only 16 picks.
Sideline Storylines:
- For all the hype around Leary, don't overlook halfback Ray Davis, who arrives from Vanderbilt, where he posted five games of 100 or more yards last season.
- After record-setting performances for UK freshmen last season, Dane Key and Barrion Brown intend to improve upon their combined production of 1,147 yards and 10 scores last season.
- And don't overlook freshman Anthony Brown-Stephens, the nephew of Grammy Award winner John Legend.
- Kentucky has built much of its recent success on strength of coordinator Brad White's defense.
- The Wildcats have limited opponents to 24 points or less in 16 of their last 17 games.
- UK also ranked in the top 10 nationally in first downs and passing yards allowed last season.
The Quote: Ball State coach Mike Neu, discussing the UK defense:
"You look at them from a defensive standpoint, if they weren't the number one defense in the SEC, they were number two, one of the top defensive teams in the country for sure. They return a lot of guys on that defense."
The Pick: Kentucky 34, Ball State 10.
