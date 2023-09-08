LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This should not be the week when Mark Stoops discovers any significant answers about his 2023 University of Kentucky football team.
That won't happen for two or perhaps three weeks. If it happens Saturday, the answers won't be ones that please Stoops because the Wildcats host Eastern Kentucky, a team that lost its season opener by 53 points and a program that has never defeated UK.
The Time: Saturday, 3 p.m., Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky.
Where to Watch/Listen: TV — SEC Network Peter Sousa, play by play; Takeo Spikes, analyst; UK Sports Network, 840 AM WHAS — Tom Leach, play by play; Jeff Piecoro, analyst; Dick Gabriel, sidelines.
The Line: No number listed at DraftKings.com at noon Thursday. Jeff Sagarin's predictor computer formula favors Kentucky by 34.36 points.
The Last Time: UK defeated EKU, 27-16, in September 2017.
The Series: Since 1998, the teams have played five times, all in Lexington, and the Wildcats are unbeaten against the Colonels.
The Records: The Wildcats are 1-0 after a 44-14 home win over Ball State while the Colonels are 0-1 after losing to Cincinnati and coach Scott Satterfield, 66-13. UK finished 7-6 last season while EKU went 7-5.
Player to Watch EKU: Colonels quarterback Parker McKinney was named a third-team FCS all-American prior to the season by multiple publications, including Phil Steele's college football yearbook. McKinney, who wears No. 18, struggled against Cincinnati. He completed only 13 of 24 passes for 177 yards with a pair of interceptions.
Player to Watch UK: Receiver Dane Key built on his solid freshman season by earning the top grade by Pro Football Focus for his effort against Ball State. Key caught five balls for 96 yards and a touchdown. The 96 yards ranked sixth in the Southeastern Conference.
Sideline Storylines:
- The Colonels were picked to finish first in the United Athletic Conference. This is EKU's first season in that league, which also features Abilene Christian; Tarleton State; North Alabama; Austin Peay; Central Central Arkansas; Southern Utah; Stephan F. Austin and Utah Tech.
- The Colonels are one of two FCS teams that scheduled a pair of Power 5 opponents this season.
- EKU added former UK players Maxwell Smith (quarterbacks) and C.J. Conrad (tight ends) to its coaching staff this season.
- Five players listed as starters on the EKU depth chart played high school football in Kentucky, but none of the five are from Jefferson County.
- Kentucky is chasing its 16th consecutive non-conference win at Kroger Field.
- With 112 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Ball State, UK running back Ray Davis (a transfer from Vanderbilt) became the first UK runner to go for 100 yards and two scores in his debut since Benny Snell in 2018.
- Davis ranks sixth in career rushing yards among active FBS back. He has 2,609, which trails Braelon Allen of Wisconsin, who has 2,651. The leader is Frank Gore of Southern Miss with 2,920.
The Quote: UK head coach Mark Stoops on his relationship with EKU coach Walt Wells, a former UK assistant.
"Walt and I have a really good, strong relationship. We're both extremely busy running our jobs, and so it's not like we get to spend as much time socially as we used to.
"When he was here, obviously he was a guy I talked to quite a bit, the role that he was in and the experience that he had, I just got to visit with him a bunch. We became good friends and, try to catch up here and there."
The Pick: Kentucky 45, EKU 7.
