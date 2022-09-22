LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Kentucky football team’s leisurely nonconference schedule continues on Saturday with a visit from Northern Illinois for a 7 p.m. kickoff. It will be the Wildcats’ third game against an opponent ranked worse than No. 100 in Jeff Sagarin’s computer ratings.
The Huskies (1-2) led Vanderbilt 21-14 at halftime a week ago, before the Commodores scored 21 third-quarter points to pull away for a 10-point victory. UNI is averaging a healthy 32.3 points per game, but is giving up 34.3 per contest.
No. 8-ranked Kentucky is coming off a 31-0 win over Youngstown State. The Wildcats have given up only 2 touchdowns through 3 games, and the shutout of Youngstown State was the program’s first since 2009 and its first at home since 1996. NIU will pose a bigger challenge for the Kentucky defense, but the Huskies have had significant defensive struggles of their own, having just given up 24 points in the game’s final 22 minutes against Vanderbilt.
Kentucky has won 18 straight nonconference games, the longest streak in FBS. The Wildcats haven’t lost out of conference since a setback to Northwestern in the 2017 Music City Bowl.
Things to know about Saturday’s matchup:
TIME: 7 p.m. Saturday at Kroger Field (61,000), Lexington.
WHERE TO WATCH: ESPN2 (Anish Shroff play-by-play; Brock Osweiler analyst; Alex Chappell sideline). ESPN-Plus streaming.
WHERE TO LISTEN: Kentucky Radio Network, WHAS-840 AM in Louisville (Tom Leach play-by-play; Jeff Piecoro analyst; Dick Gabriel sideline). UKathletics.com streaming.
LIVE STATS: UKathletics.com.
THE LINE: Kentucky is favored by 26.5. The over-under is 53.5.
THE SERIES: First meeting.
THE RECORDS: Kentucky is 3-0 and bidding for its third 4-0 start under coach Mark Stoops (2018, 2021). The Wildcats also are looking to improve to 3-0 this season against teams from the MAC. Northern Illinois is 1-2 on the season. The Huskies last beat a Power 5 opponent in last season’s opener, a 22-21 win at Georgia Tech. The last time they faced a Top 10 team was a 2015 game at Ohio State. They are 1-12 all-time against SEC teams.
NIU PLAYER TO WATCH: You don’t see this every day. NIU linebacker Kyle Pugh is the first player in FBS history to play 8 seasons of college football, though different injuries have kept him from actually playing in all of those seasons. He signed with the Huskies in 2015 and redshirted as a freshman. He was All-MAC in 2018 and 2020. He had his 2017 and 2019 seasons cut short by injury, missed 2021 with an injury and earned the Covid extra year in 2020. He is coming off a season-high 12 tackles in the loss to Vanderbilt. His career has spanned 3 U.S. presidents and freshman teammates were in sixth grade when he arrived at NIU. He’s currently working on his second masters degree.
KENTUCKY PLAYER TO WATCH: Quarterback Will Levis is one of the top NFL draft prospects in the country at his position and ranks among the top 20 passers in FBS in yards per game. He also has thrown 4 interceptions against pedestrian competition, including a pair in last week’s victory. His arm strength and competitiveness are unquestioned. His efficiency will be under the microscope. He hasn’t been helped by an offensive line looking to get up to speed or a running game that has been anemic at best. At least until the return of running back Chris Rodriguez on Oct. 1, the Kentucky offense goes as Levis goes. The margin of error in games like this one is pretty wide for him, but it will narrow considerably when conference play begins next week.
SIDELINE STORYLINE: Kentucky was ranked in the AP Top 10 for a second straight week when the poll was announced Sunday, marking the first time the program had been in the top 10 in consecutive weeks since November of 1977. Coach Mark Stoops has built the Kentucky defense into one of the top units in the nation, ranking No. 12 in scoring defense this season. The Wildcats have held 7 straight opponents to 21 points or fewer, the longest such stretch for UK since an 8-game run to start the 2021 season.
THE PICK: Kentucky 38, NIU 17.
