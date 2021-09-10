LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Beat Missouri and a 4-0 start appears likely for the University of Kentucky football team.
Beat Missouri and the Wildcats (1-0) should pick up more than 4 votes in Monday’s updated Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Beat Missouri and October should be extremely interesting around Mark Stoops' ninth Kentucky football team.
After an impressive season-opening win against Louisiana-Monroe last Saturday, Kentucky moves into Southeastern Conference competition against Missouri. The Tigers (1-0) are a team the Wildcats need to defeat if UK expects to press Georgia and Florida at the top of the SEC East this season.
TIME: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Kroger Field, Lexington.
WHERE TO WATCH/LISTEN:
*TV -- SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, play by play; Matt Stinchcomb, analyst; Alyssa Lang, sideline reporter).
*Radio -- UK Radio Network, 840 WHAS (Tom Leach, play by play; Jeff Piecoro, analyst; Dick Gabriel, sideline reporter).
THE LINE: Point spread -- Kentucky by 5 1/2; over/under total points -- 56 1/2.
THE LAST TIME: Missouri defeated UK, 20-10, in Columbia last season, ending a 5-game Wildcats' winning streak in the series.
THE RECORDS: Both teams are 1-0. The Wildcats defeated Louisiana-Monroe, 45-10 while Missouri handled Central Michigan, 34-24.
SOCIAL MEDIA:
QB1 @will_levis is the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.Thanks to #BBN for voting for Will on the @SugarBowlNola Facebook page! https://t.co/RbLDfQzMhg— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) September 9, 2021
PLAYER TO WATCH MISSOURI: For all the talk about Mizzou quarterback Connor Bazelak, it is halfback Tyler Badie who ignited the Tigers' offense against Central Michigan. Badie leads the SEC in rushing after rolling to 203 yards on 25 carries. He also caught 3 passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. Badie needs 181 receiving yards to become the first Missouri player with 1,000 career rushing and receiving yards. Badie had 13 carries for 52 yards against UK last season.
PLAYER TO WATCH KENTUCKY: Quarterback Will Levis looked the part of a winning quarterback against Louisiana-Monroe, completing 18 of 26 passes for 367 yards and 4 touchdowns. The yardage equaled 27% of Kentucky's season total over 11 games last season. It was also the most passing yards in one game for UK since Oct. 25, 2014 against Mississippi State.
SIDELINE STORYLINES: The underdog has won the last three meetings. Like Kentucky, Missouri was active in the transfer portal. Linebacker Blaze Alldredge arrived from Rice and contributed 3 1/2 sacks in the opener as well as six tackles for a loss … Cornerback Akayleb Evans, a transfer from Tulsa, contributed an interception … Bazelak, considered one of the top 5 quarterbacks in the SEC, completed a 63-yard pass on the game's first play and finished 21 of 32 for 257 yards and two touchdowns. Bazelak was 21 of 30 for 201 yards against UK last season … Mark Stoops can push his career record at UK to one-game over .500 (51-50) with a victory. He would also move within nine wins of Bear Bryant as the winningest coach in program history … with 46 yards, halfback Chris Rodriguez can move past Lynn Bowden (1,530) in career rushing yards at UK … Kentucky's defense had 14 tackles for a loss and 6 sacks in the opener … against ULM, 18 players made their debut for the Wildcats, including 11 true freshmen.
THE QUOTE: Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz, when he was asked about the major changes made by the UK offense with Levis, receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and offensive coordinator Liam Coen:
"The only thing that's a surprise to me is how quickly they've gotten to where they're at. Sometimes when you come in as a new offensive coordinator and make just a drastic change it's kind of hard to get it in that quickly, but they're humming on all cylinders right now. Obviously it helps when you add some great players like they've been able to add."
THE PICK: Kentucky 31, Missouri 24.
