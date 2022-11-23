LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Three years ago the Louisville football team went to Kentucky as a 3-point underdog and the Cards lost by 32.
Last year the Cardinals hosted the Wildcats as a 3-point favorite. They lost by 31.
The point spread is parked in a similar spot for the Governor’s Cup game this weekend. Although Louisville is ranked (No. 25) in the college football playoff poll and the Wildcats are unranked, Kentucky is favored by 2 1/2.
Kentucky has won the last three games by a combined margin of 109 points.
Will this be the year the rivalry becomes a rivalry again?
The Time: Saturday, 3 p.m. Kroger Field, Lexington.
TV/Radio: TV — SEC Network (Dave Neal, play by play; Deuce McAlister, analyst; Andraya Carter, sidelines: Radio — Louisville Radio Network 93.9 FM in Louisville (Paul Rogers, play by play; Jody Demling, analyst; Preston Brown, sidelines); Kentucky Sports Network 840 AM WHAS in Louisville (Tom Leach, play by play; Jeff Piecoro, analyst; Dick Gabriel, sidelines).
The Line: Point spread — Kentucky favored by 2 1/2 points; Over/under total points: 43 1/2. Numbers courtesy of DraftKings at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The Last Time: UK quarterback Will Levis ran for four touchdowns as the Wildcats routed Louisville, 52-21, in Cardinal Stadium even though the Cardinals were 3-point favorites. The game ended with hundreds of Kentucky fans seated behind the U of L bench in a mostly empty stadium.
The Series: Riding a 3-game series winning streak, the Wildcats lead the series, 18-15. Louisville has not won since Lamar Jackson directed the Cards to a 44-17 victory at Kroger Field on Nov. 25, 2017.
The Records: Louisville has won 5 of its last 6 to improve to 7-4 while the Wildcats have lost 5 of their last 7 to slide to 6-5. South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Georgia have all won in Lexington. Louisville is 2-3 on the road with victories at Central Florida and Virginia.
Social Media:
We agree @CoachB_BROWN!! For every 100 retweets, we'll be sharing some of our fav @YasirrrAb highlights from this year 👀👀👀#GoCards pic.twitter.com/0G1ExuToWd— Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) November 23, 2022
Thank you, @will_levis!#SeniorDay x #ForTheTeam 😼🏈 pic.twitter.com/kRylgyiDlp— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) November 23, 2022
Player to Watch Louisville: Cards coach Scott Satterfield as well as defensive coordinator Bryan Brown are pushing linebacker Yasir Abdullah for ACC defensive player of the year. Abdullah ranks first in the league in sacks with 8, third in tackles for loss with 13 and first in fumbles forced with 4.
Player to Watch Kentucky: UK quarterback Will Levis delivered one of the best games of his career against Louisville last season. Levis ran for 113 yards and four scores and completed 14 of 18 passes for 149 yards.
Sideline Storylines: Uncertainty reigns at quarterback for Louisville. Although Malik Cunningham is healthier than he was a week ago before he missed the North Carolina State game with a bruised (right) throwing shoulder, Cunningham’s availability will not be certain until game time. If he can’t go, the Cards will rely on Brock Domann, who is 2-0 as a starter with victories over Virginia and N.C. State, Although Domann is considered a better passer but less of a runner than Cunningham, Louisville offensive coordinator Lance Taylor said any change to the Cards’ game plan will be minimal … the Cards rank fourth in the nation in turnover margin at plus-12, forcing 13 fumbles while grabbing 15 interceptions. Kentucky ranks 97th at minus-4. The Wildcats have lost six fumbles and thrown 11 interceptions … Louisville leads the nation with 41 sacks … UK will honor 28 players on Senior Day … the Wildcats have won 19 consecutive non-conference games, the longest streak in the nation.
The Quote: Satterfield’s response when he was asked if he expected a physical game on Saturday:
“I do, I expect that. Their defense is really good. They're big up front, you're talking 330 (pounds) with two of their defensive linemen. They keep everything in front, and they swarm. Their corners are physical.
“Sometimes when you think about being physical, you think about offensive and defensive lines. I turn the film on, and their corners are jamming and are all up in receiver's face. It's going to be a physical game, everywhere, not just offensive line and defensive line, it's going to be that way all over. You have to get your mind ready for that and we’ve played good physical football, and we have to continue to do that and we know that's what it's going to be.”
The Pick: Louisville 23, Kentucky 21.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.