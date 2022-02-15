LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You better be more than a sports reporter to write about the University of Louisville men’s basketball team this season. You also need to be a historian.
The Cards return to the KFC Yum! Center for their first home game in 15 days Wednesday night, carrying a six-game losing streak. The opponent will be the Miami Hurricanes.
When was the last time the program lost seven consecutive games?
Only 29,593 days ago.
Louisville opened the 1940-41 season with 11 consecutive losses, finishing the season with a defeat against Eastern Kentucky.
The 12th-consecutive loss of that stretch came at Centre College, 40-36, on Feb. 8, 1941.
“That's too many losses in a row, even given everything we've been through,” U of L interim coach Mike Pegues said.
“I think a lot of people would look at our current situation and say that makes sense to be in the predicament we're in, but it doesn't make sense to us. We're not okay with that. We want to win a game, and hopefully we can start a (winning) streak tomorrow night …
“... I think a win will, in my estimation, really revive this group and give us even more hope. All hope isn't lost, even in the midst of this losing streak.
“But a win could really open up the floodgates and get us really thinking about March and going to Brooklyn (for the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament) and doing something special. But it starts with getting one win and being able to beat a really good Miami team at home. Wednesday is one we need to get.”
Time/Place: Wednesday, 7 p.m., KFC Yum! Center.
TV: Bally Sports Network. Evan Lepler, play by play; Corey Alexander, analyst.
Records: Miami is 18-7 overall, 10-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference; Louisville is 11-13, 5-9.
The Last Time: The teams have not played this season, and the Hurricanes upset Louisville, 78-72, in Coral Gables, Florida last season.
The Rankings: The Hurricanes are ranked No. 66 in Ken Pomeroy’s computer power formula and No. 67 in the NCAA Net rankings. The Cards are No. 127 in KenPom and No. 125 in Net.
The Quote: Pegues talking about adjustments the Cards have made since they played at Notre Dame last Wednesday:
“We've altered some things offensively, gonna have a different approach there -- I'm not gonna let the cat out of the bag for that.
“Defense is a huge deal, always has been. When I was talking about changing things up and finding five guys, we need five guys who are gonna get after it on the defensive end.
“Doesn't mean we're always gonna get a stop, but we have to have five guys on the floor consistently throughout the game who are making a concerted effort to stop the ball, gap the ball, understand their assignment in ball screen coverage, block out, rebound, play the game the right way at both ends of the floor.”
The News: Tied for third in the ACC with wins over Duke and North Carolina, the Hurricanes are trying to play their way into the NCAA Tournament. Louisville simply wants to win a game for the first time since Jan. 19.
The Matchup That Matters: Louisville must control Miami guard Isaiah Wong, who dropped 30 points on the Cards last season, making 12 of 20 field goal attempts. Wong has enjoyed seven 20-point games this season, but is only making 29.6% of his shots from distance.
Strengths: According to KenPom, Miami ranks second (to Virginia Tech) in offensive efficiency in the ACC and first in turnover percentage, turning the ball over on less than 14% of its possessions. That’s not surprising, considering Miami coach Jim Larranaga starts four guards. Louisville ranks in the top half of the ACC in two offensive categories — offensive rebounding percentage and free throw rate.
Weaknesses: The Hurricanes are perimeter oriented so they rank 14th in the ACC in offensive rebounding percentage. The Cards have struggled all year in three defensive stats, ranking 14th in the ACC in forcing turnovers and blocking shots and last in steal percentage.
Tasty Tidbits: Louisville forward Matt Cross played for the Hurricanes last season. In fact, Cross scored 16 points against U of L, failed to score in the next two games and then left the program in late January. Louisville guard El Ellis has scored in double figures in his last four games and has averaged 11.3 points over the last 11, while making 21 of 51 shots from distance. Miami guard Charlie Moore is completing his fifth season of college basketball at his fourth program. Moore, a 5-foot-11-inch guard, started at California during the 2016-17 season. He jumped to Kansas for one year and then DePaul for two. Moore is Miami’s third leading scorer at 12.3 points per game.
Prediction: Louisville 71, Miami 68.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.