LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Saturday, the University of Louisville men’s basketball team will welcome a visitor confronting the same issue the Cardinals are confronting: the uncomfortable vibes of a long losing streak that has made a trip to the NCAA Tournament out of the question.
For Louisville, it is a seven-game losing streak with an average margin of defeat of nearly 11 points per game. For Clemson, it is five-game losing streak with an average margin of defeat of eight points per game.
The Cards have not won since Jan. 19 when they defeated Boston College. The Tigers have not won since Feb. 2, when they toppled Florida State.
Buy a lottery ticket. Somebody’s got to win Saturday.
Time/Place: Saturday, 3 p.m., KFC Yum! Center.
TV: Bally Sports South — Bob Rathbun, play by play; Brian Oliver, analyst.
Records: Clemson 12-14 overall, 4-11 in the Atlantic Coast Conference; Louisville 11-14, 5-10.
The Last Time: The teams have not played this season. Clemson defeated the Cards, 54-50, at the Watsco Center in Clemson, South Carolina, on Jan., 27, 2021. The teams have split eight games since Louisville joined the ACC.
The Ratings: The Tigers are No. 84 in Ken Pomeroy’s computer power formula and No. 91 in the NCAA Net rankings. Louisville sits No. 131 in KenPom and Net.
The Quote: Two days after U of L interim coach Mike Pegues questioned the coach-ability of his players, he was asked how they have responded to his words:
“I think it’s been much better to be quite honest. I didn’t want to make it seem like our guys were the worst guys in the country. I hope I didn’t paint that picture.
“I’m sure there are a lot of coaches in the country who’ve had the frustrations that I’ve had at times this year with our guys being good listeners, active listeners and then doers.”
The News: Both teams have major work to do to avoid being one of six teams that will play on March 8, the opening day of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Louisville is 11th in the ACC standings while Clemson is 13th. Only the top nine teams earn byes.
The Matchup That Matters: Louisville's big men against P.J. Hall, Clemson’s 6-foot-10-inch center. Hall has been terrific during the Tigers’ losing steak, averaging 21 points and 5.4 rebounds. “P.J. Hall is an animal,” Pegues said. “He’s one of the best bigs in the league by far.”
Strengths: Louisville has become better at limiting offensive rebounds by opponents, moving to third in the ACC in that statistic, according to KenPom. Clemson has made nearly 51% of its two-point attempts.
Weaknesses: The Cards rank last in ACC-only games in free throw percentage at 67.4% and also rank last in forcing steals. Defensively, Clemson ranks next to last in effective field goal percentage with opponents at 53.9%.
Tasty Tidbits: Louisville forward Jae’Lyn Withers has averaged 9.6 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last five games. U of L guard Jarrod West, who played his first four seasons at Marshall, needs one assist to reach 500 for his career. Pegues said Clemson coach Brad Brownell is one of his favorite guys ,because not every head coach makes time to speak with assistant coaches from rival programs on the recruiting trail. Brownell does. Brownell generally brings a large cheering section to Louisville because he grew up in Evansville, Indiana. Clemson guard Alex Hemenway should also have a fan club. He played high school basketball at Castle, just outside Evansville.
Prediction: Louisville 68, Clemson 65.
