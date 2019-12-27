LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Handicappers beware: Saturday’s rivalry matchup between No. 3-ranked Louisville and No. 9 Kentucky in Rupp Arena is difficult to figure, for a variety of reasons.
For Louisville (11-1), it’ll be the first game in 10 days, and comes amid a stretch in which the Cardinals will play just once in 16 days, its longest such stretch in 30 years.
For Kentucky, rust should not be a problem, but plenty of other things have been. The Wildcats have lost two straight and, according to WDRB's Rick Bozich, probably come into this game needing a victory more.
Kentucky has won 10 of the past 12 games between the programs, and hasn’t lost to Louisville in Lexington since 2008. A quick preview:
TIME: 3:40 p.m., Saturday. Rupp Arena (20,545) Lexington, Ky.
SERIES: Kentucky leads 36-16. The Wildcats hold a 27-12 advantage since the series resumed in 1993. Kentucky is 19-5 in Lexington and has won the past two meetings, including a 71-58 victory last season in Louisville.
SCOUTING THE WILDCATS: While Kentucky has been one of the better defensive teams in the country, it has struggled to find answers offensively. Nate Sestina, a graduate transfer from Bucknell, came back to the lineup and hit five three-pointers in a loss to Ohio State last week, giving the Wildcats an outside threat that they desperately needed. Ashton Hagans, a sophomore guard, is the Wildcats’ best player. He’s a good scorer but a great on-ball defender. Tyrese Maxey is a dangerous freshman who has shown flashes of brilliance but lacked consistency. Kentucky has yet to find answers inside with Nick Richards and E.J. Montgomery. While Kentucky fell to Ohio State 71-65 in its last game, the Wildcats were competitive throughout and showed some progress from their previous outing, a 69-66 loss to Utah three days prior. Ken Pomeroy rates Kentucky as the No. 30 offense (in terms of efficiency) in the nation and No. 16 on defense.
SCOUTING THE CARDINALS: Louisville hasn’t done much wrong this season, save for a 70-57 stumble against Texas Tech in the Jimmy V Classic in New York. Since then, it has notched blowout wins over Eastern Kentucky and Miami (Ohio), though the final margins in those games don’t reflect some of the struggles the Cardinals had early on. Louisville has been among the nation’s defensive leaders in efficiency stats all season, and ranks third in the nation in field goal percentage defense, allowing opponents to shoot just 35 percent. The Cardinals also defend the three-point line well, allowing their last five opponents to shoot just 21.4 percent from beyond the arc. Jordan Nwora has been outstanding in leading the Louisville offense, averaging 21.2 points per game. He needs just 10 points to become Louisville’s 69th 1,000-point scorer. Louisville has a pair of scoring threats in the post in Steven Enoch and Malik Williams. The Cardinals have an experience edge on Kentucky, but the Rupp Arena factor and rust from a 10-day layoff are concerns.
COMPUTER PREDICTIONS: Ken Pomeroy’s ratings give Louisville a slight, 66-65 edge. Jeff Sagarin’s predictor numbers make Kentucky a 2-point favorite, with home court figured in.
