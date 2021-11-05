LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Not too long ago, this matchup was ESPN College GameDay worthy. But when Louisville plays host to Clemson on Saturday night, neither team will come in the way it wanted.
For Louisville, the game represents a last chance to stir significant enthusiasm in a season of near-misses. For Clemson, the post-Trevor Lawrence hangover has been difficult to shake on offense, though its defense remains among the best in the nation. Still, to enter the game with a 5-3 record is a long way from its recent run of playoff performances.
The Cardinals have plenty at stake – another step toward bowl eligibility, a large group of recruits on campus and a first-ever victory over Clemson. But they will have to execute in the red zone, and in the passing game, better than they have in recent weeks.
A rundown of what you need to know:
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Cardinal Stadium.
WHERE TO WATCH: ACC Network (Dave O'Brien play-by-play, Tim Hasselbeck analyst, Kelsey Riggs sideline). Where to listen: WKRD-790 AM (Paul Rogers play-by-play, Craig Swabek analyst, Jody Demling sideline).
THE LINE: Clemson is favored by 4. Over-under: 46.
THE SERIES: Louisville trails Clemson 6-0. In the last meeting, Clemson beat Louisville 45-10 in Cardinal Stadium in 2019.
THE RECORDS: Clemson is 5-3 overall and 4-2 in the ACC. It's the first time the Tigers have lost 3 games in a season since the 2014 season, which also was the last time they lost 2 ACC games in a season. Louisville is 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC.
SOCIAL MEDIA: Louisville will make former defensive end Dewayne White the 25th jersey honored by the program on Saturday. The Marbury, Ala., native played for the Cardinals from 2000-02, led the team in sacks and tackles for loss for two straight seasons and was one of the most decorated linemen in school history, winning C-USA Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2001.
One of the most dominant pass rushers in school history, White, a two-time first team all-C-USA performer, finished his Louisville career with 37.5 sacks and 56.5 tackles for loss, both of which still stand as school records. He also holds the school's single season record for tackles for loss with 23 during the 2001 season.
Off the field, White was named the recipient of the 2002 Disney's Wide World of Sports Spirit Award, which recognizes the accomplishments of college football's most inspirational student-athlete.
On Saturday we honor the 25th jersey to be celebrated in program history, the #99 of Dewayne White.
PLAYER TO WATCH (LOUISVILLE): Quarterback Malik Cunningham accounted for 295 of Louisville's 434 yards in last week's loss at N.C. State, but he struggled with accuracy on some open deep routes, and had wideouts drop five passes on shorter routes. He'll have to be better in the air against a Clemson defense that has been the toughest in the ACC, despite the Tigers' overall struggles.
PLAYERS TO WATCH (CLEMSON): Speaking of quarterbacks who need to be better, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei led the Tigers to a 30-20 win over Florida State last week, their largest scoring output of the season against a Power 5 opponent. Uiagelelei threw for 189 yards, a touchdown and an interception (19-31 overall), but was helped by a running game led by freshman RB Will Shipley, who carried 25 times for 128 yards and 2 TDs. That kind of production may not be what Clemson has become accustomed to, but it could be enough to get the Tigers past Louisville Saturday.
SIDELINE STORYLINES: Louisville's attendance has been lagging, and a prime-time matchup against a big-name ACC opponent at home could represent the last opportunity for Satterfield and his team to engage a lackluster fan base. Satterfield talked this week about the importance of a big crowd Saturday, not just for an edge on the field but to show a large group of recruits that there is excitement around the program, despite some of the adversity this season. The Cardinal defense is depleted, having lost its two best players for the rest of the season. Linebacker Monty Montgomery went out in the season's third game, then cornerback Kei'Trel Clark went out with a knee injury at N.C. State. That doesn’t help a Louisville defense that has held its own in recent games, despite wearing down late.
QUOTEABLE: Louisville coach Scott Satterfield, asked what a win over Clemson would mean for his team, said, “It would be awesome to get a win. It's a team, as I mentioned, that's won national championships, played for it a bunch of times, and basically just run through the ACC over the last seven or eight years and have not lost very many games and to be able to beat a team like that this year would be incredible. It would be great for our program; it would be great for our guys. They are a brand that everybody knows throughout the country, and if it comes across the ticker that Louisville won the game then that's huge in a lot of aspects, not only just for the win purposes, but also for the program moving forward in recruiting and all of those aspects that are part of the program so it would obviously be a huge win for us.”
THE PICK: Clemson 21, Louisville 17.
