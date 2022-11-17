LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several preseason magazines tagged the University of Louisville football team with a sixth place finish in the Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division.
After the Cards started ACC play with losses in their first three league games, the talk show lines lit up with predictions Louisville would finish last.
Hold all tickets. With a victory Saturday against North Carolina State in their final home game, Louisville will finish 4-4 in league play and climb into at least a share of third place in the Atlantic.
Scott Satterfield's team would actually move ahead of N.C. State, which was the consensus pick to finish second behind Clemson.
Time: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Cardinal Stadium.
How to Watch/Listen: TV — ACC Network (Wes Durham, play by play; Roddy Jones, analyst; Taylor Davis, sidelines.) Radio — Louisville Sports Network, 93.9 FM (Paul Rogers, play by play; Jody Demling, analyst; Preston Brown, sidelines).
The Line: Point Spread — Louisville favored by four; Over/Under Total Points — 45. Courtesy of DraftKings.
The Last Time: The Wolfpack handled the Cards, 28-13, in Raleigh last season.
The Series: Although NC State has won three of the last four games, Louisville leads the series, 7-4.
The Records: The Wolfpack are 7-3 but have lost three of their last six, including a controversial one-point loss to Boston College last weekend. NC State’s best wins were against Wake Forest and Texas Tech; U of L is 6-4 but the Cards have won four of their last five. Both teams were beaten by BC, Clemson and Syracuse.
Social Media:
.@YasirrrAb has been wreaking 𝗛𝗔𝗩𝗢𝗖He’s ranked in multiple categories as one of the best in the nation & in program history 👀 #GoCards pic.twitter.com/oCVlQQetFP— Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) November 16, 2022
Player to Watch N.C. State: Wolfpack kicker Christopher Dunn is a likely first-team all-American. Dunn is 21 for 21 this season, making 10 kicks of 40 yards or more. Dunn is one of three kickers in DI history to make at least 20 field goals in a season without a miss.
Player to Watch Louisville: Louisville receiver Tyler Hudson had 11 catches for 163 yards at Clemson last weekend. Hudson ranks third in the ACC in receptions (57) and second in yardage (866).
Sideline Storylines: Louisville is 4-0 on Senior Day against ACC opponents. U of L quarterback Malik Cunningham is questionable for Saturday’s game with a bruised right (throwing) shoulder as well as an undisclosed injury to his left hand. N.C. State will be without quarterback Devin Leary, who was a popular pick before the season as the ACC player of the year. With 14 interceptions, Louisville ranks third nationally in that category. The program will honor 20 seniors, including Cunningham, during Senior Day ceremonies.
The Quote: N.C. State coach Dave Doeren has been impressed by Louisville’s mid-season turnaround:
"It’s really two similar, aggressive defenses head to head. They’ve forced a lot of turnovers. They forced eight against Wake (Wake Forest). They bring a lot of pressure. They’re coached well. They’re aggressive and they have good players.”
The Pick: Louisville 27, N.C. State 23.
