LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This is not the season the University of Kentucky football team expected, especially the last seven weeks.
Once ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25, the Wildcats have disappeared in the rankings while losing several games they were favored to win.
Kentucky is not favored to win this weekend. Not against Georgia, the defending national champion that is the pick of many to win the national championship again. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 and have posted jumbo-sized wins over a pair of top-12 teams (No. 5 Tennessee and No. 12 Oregon).
Instead of playing for a share of first-place in the East Division of the Southeastern Conference, Kentucky will try to even its league record at 4-4. Georgia has already clinched the SEC East title.
Time: Saturday, 3:30 p.m., Kroger Field, Lexington.
How to Watch/Listen: TV — CBS Sports (Brad Nessler, play by play; Gary Danielson, analyst; Jenny Dell, sidelines).
The Line: Point spread — Georgia favored by 22 1/2 points; Over/Under total points 48 1/2. Courtesy of Draft Kings.
The Last Time: The Bulldogs defeated UK, 30-13, last season in Athens on their way to the national championship.
The Series: Georgia has won the last 12 meetings, including seven straight in Lexington. Overall, Georgia leads the series, 61-12-2.
The Records: The Bulldogs sit at 1-0, ranked first in the college football playoff and AP polls. Their best wins were against Oregon and Tennessee. After a 4-0 start, the Wildcats have lost four of their last six to slip to 6-4, including home losses to South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Player to Watch Georgia: Quarterback Stetson Bennett has quietly edged his way into the Heisman Trophy discussion, upgrading his profile from game manager to playmaker. Bennett ranks second in the Southeastern Conference in passing yards per game with 289.5. He’s thrown for 14 touchdowns and run for another seven.
Player to Watch: Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez needs 362 yards to pass Sonny Collins (3,835) and move into second place on UK’s all-time rushing list. Rodriguez has rushed for 112 or more yards in four of Kentucky’s last five games.
Sideline Storylines: The Wildcats are 3-15 all-time against No. 1 ranked team. Their last victory over a top-ranked team came against Louisiana State under Rich Brooks in 2007. The other two wins over No. 1 were against Ole Miss in 1964 and Oklahoma in the 1951 Sugar Bowl. Kentucky has limited 13 of its last 14 opponents to 24 points or less. Georgia has outscored its 10 opponents by 29 points per game. Georgia has not allowed a first-quarter touchdown this season. The Bulldogs are chasing their fifth season with 11 or more wins in Kirby Smart’s seven seasons in Athens.
The Quote: Smart did not provide any bulletin board material for the Wildcats:
"There's a major league respect for Kentucky in our program, because the kids that have played against Kentucky, they’ve been bloodbaths, man. The game last year so physical, so tough and rugged, and they run a lot of physical runs, we run a lot of physical runs, and you end up clanging and you come out of the game really sore. ... What they did last week has no relevance to what they’ll do this week.”
The Pick: Georgia 37, Kentucky 13.
