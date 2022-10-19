LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can make the argument that Louisville will lose its football game Saturday night against visiting Pittsburgh.
Lose, win, lose, win, lose, win has been the Cards’ pattern. And U of L has lost two straight to the Panthers.
But the Panthers are not the team they were forecast to be when the season began, ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press preseason poll. Pitt also lost to a 1-3 Georgia Tech team that had just fired its coach.
TIME: Saturday, 8 p.m., Cardinal Stadium.
WHERE TO WATCH/LISTEN: TV — ACC Network (Dave O’Brien, play by play; Tim Hasslebeck, analyst; Kelsey Riggs, sidelines); RADIO — Louisville Radio Network 93.9 FM (Paul Rogers, play by play; Jody Demling, analyst; Preston Brown, sidelines).
THE LINE: Point spread has Louisville favored by 2 1/2 points; Over/Under total points is 55. Numbers listed at 1 p.m. Wednesday on DraftKings.com.
THE LAST TIME: The Panthers defeated the Cards, 23-20, at Pitt in 2020, giving them a two-game winning streak in the 18-game series.
THE SERIES: Pitt leads the series, 10-8, but the teams have split the six games played in Louisville.
THE RECORDS: Pitt has won four of six but the Panthers do not have any wins over an FBS program with a winning record, defeating West Virginia, Western Michigan and Virginia Tech. The Cards have split six games, winning at Virginia on Oct. 8.
PLAYER TO WATCH PITT: Panthers halfback Israel Abanikanda leads the Atlantic Coast Conference and ranks fifth in the nation in rushing yards per game. He’s delivered 830 yards as well as a dozen touchdowns. Abanikanda ran for 320 yards in his last game against Virginia Tech, his fourth game of least 133 yards this season.
PLAYER TO WATCH LOUISVILLE: After missing most of the fourth quarter at Boston College as well as the entire Virginia game with concussions symptoms, Malik Cunningham will return at quarterback for the Cards. Cunningham ranks 13th in the ACC in passing with only three scoring passes and three interceptions but he is third in the league in average rushing yards per game with 91.4.
SIDELINE STORYLINES: The Cards have not played at home since Sept. 24, but this will be the first of three consecutive home games. Receiver Tyler Hudson has delivered a pair of 100-yard receiving games. The Cards have intercepted a pair of passes in three of their last four games. The Panthers played only one of their first six games on the road, winning at Western Michigan. But the Panthers have won seven consecutive road games. Abanikanda joined former Texas star Ricky Williams and LaDanian Tomlinson of TCU as the only players in the last 25 seasons to rush for 300 yards and score six touchdowns in a game.
THE QUOTE: Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi on what opposing teams must fear from Cunningham:
"It's when he drops back and he's got threats out there at the receiver spot and the tight-end spot. And then you're in coverage and all of sudden he takes off running. That's what really scares you. And, again, they got designed quarterback draws, as well.
"So, you know, there's the design quarterback keepers on the zone read, the draws or what you're -- that you really have to focus on this week. And we've really done a good job versus the draws.
"So I think if they're watching the tape, they're going, 'Man, the D-tackles do a great job of shredding, getting off blocks.' They're doing a nice job there, but, you know, we always try to look at what the weakest -- what have we shown on tape that we have to be ready for."
THE PICK: Louisville 27, Pitt 24.
