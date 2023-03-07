LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As often as John Calipari has dismissed the importance of the Southeastern Conference men's basketball tournament, his Wildcats won the event four straight seasons from 2015-18.
They have not won it or made the final game since that 2018 victory by the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander team in St. Louis.
Seeded third, the Wildcats will have to overcome playing the late game in the quarterfinals and then likely beating second-seed Texas A&M in the semifinals and top-seed Alabama in the title game to win this weekend in Nashville.
But that's how memories are made, right?
DATES: Wednesday through Sunday.
LOCATION: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville.
TV: Coverage will be shared by the SEC Network and ESPN. The first six games will be televised on the SEC Network. The semifinals and finals will air on ESPN. Kentucky's first game at 9 p.m. (EST) Friday will air on the SEC Network.
WILDCATS' FIRST GAME: Kentucky will open against Louisiana State, Georgia or Vanderbilt. LSU, the 14-seed, and Georgia, the 11-seed, play at 9 p.m. Wednesday. The winner gets Vanderbilt at 9 p.m. Thursday. The winner of that game plays UK.
LAST TIME VS. LSU, GEORGIA or VANDERBILT: The Wildcats finished a combined 3-2 against those teams. Kentucky beat LSU, 74-71, in Rupp Arena on Jan. 3. After defeating Georgia, 85-71, in Lexington on Jan. 17, the Wildcats lost in Athens, 75-68 on Feb. 11. Kentucky beat Vanderbilt in Nashville, 69-53, on Jan. 24 but lost to the Commodores, 68-66, in Rupp on March 1.
DEFENDING CHAMP: Tennessee defeated Mississippi State, Kentucky and Texas A&M to win the SEC Tournament last season.
THE FAVORITE: Alabama went 16-2 during the regular season, finishing a game ahead of Texas A&M and four games ahead of UK. Led by SEC player of Brandon Miller, the Crimson Tide are the team to beat in Nashville and the likely No. 1 seed in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
THE DARKHORSE: Beware Vanderbilt, likely Kentucky's opening opponent as the 6-seed. The Commodores have won eight of their last nine, including games against Tennessee and Kentucky. Vandy is a below average defensive team but the Commodores finished third in offensive efficiency in SEC-only games, according to statistics at Ken Pomeroy's analytics site.
WHO'S HOT: Like Vandy, Texas A&M has won eight of nine, handling Alabama, Tennessee and Missouri. The Aggies allowed an average of 62.3 points in those eight wins. They guard.
WHO'S NOT: Tennessee has lost three of its last five, five of its last eight and six of its last 10. Without injured point guard Zakai Zeigler, who suffered a torn ACL, Rick Barnes and his team are scrambling for leadership.
NCAA LOCKS: Alabama (projected 1-seed at BracketMatrix.com); Tennessee (3-seed); Kentucky (6-seed); Texas A&M (6-seed); Missouri (7-seed); Arkansas (8-seed) and Auburn (9-seed).
NCAA BUBBLE TEAMS: Mississippi State (11-seed).
NCAA WORK TO DO: The six other teams will have to win the tournament to make the 68-team field.
STAR GAZING: Miller reigned as the league's best player but gets plenty of help from guard Mark Sears and forward Noah Clowney. Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe is capable of dominating any game. Missouri's Kobe Brown is a talented big man who made 43 of 95 shots from distance. Guard Wade Taylor IV has been the driving force behind A&M's surprising second-place finish.
AND THE WINNER IS: Alabama was clearly the league's best team, has the most talented collection of players and the best draw, getting the early game Friday and extra rest going into Saturday's semifinals. Picking against the Crimson Tide is a stretch.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.