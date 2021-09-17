LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky did what it needed to do while defeating Missouri, 35-28, to improve to 2-0 last weekend. On Saturday, head coach Mark Stoops should be able to experiment with lineups and test younger players when the Wildcats welcome Chattanooga, a mid-level FCS program, to Kroger Field.
Kentucky can continue to accumulate style points, get ready for its trip to South Carolina next week and make itself more worthy of consideration for the top-25 polls.
TIME: Saturday, noon, Kroger Field, Lexington.
WHERE TO WATCH/LISTEN: The game can only be viewed on streaming services, not traditional television:
- TV: SECNetwork-Plus; ESPN-PLUS (Mike Morgan, play by play; Ben Hartsock, analyst; Paul Carcaterra, sidelines)
- RADIO: UK Radio Networkm 840 AM WHAS (Tom Leach, play by play; Jeff Piecoro, analyst; Dick Gabriel, sidelines)
THE LINE: Point spread, Kentucky by 31; Over/Under (total points) 48.
THE LAST TIME: First game between the Wildcats and Mocs.
THE RECORDS: Kentucky is 2-0, defeating Louisiana-Monroe and Missouri; Chattanooga lost its season opener to Austin Peay by 10 before defeating North Alabama, 20-0 last weekend.
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Set the tone.#ForTheTeam 😼🏈 pic.twitter.com/BtuEN3XMDN— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) September 17, 2021
PLAYER TO WATCH CHATTANOOGA: It isn’t Terrell Owens, the most famous player to excel for the Mocs. "TO" excelled in football, basketball and track. Halfback Ailym Ford ran for 1,081 yards in 10 games as a freshman and has rolled for another 174 yards in two games this season, leaving him on track to be the fastest to 1,500 yards in school history. Ford stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and 210 pounds.
PLAYER TO WATCH KENTUCKY: Ford will not be the best running back on the field. Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez will be. After two games, Rodriguez ranks second in the nation in rushing with 332 yards, just six behind Brandon Thomas of Memphis. Rodriguez has romped for more than 7 yards per carry. He has scored three touchdowns and lost a pair because of fumbles, an issue that Stoops told Rodriguez must be corrected.
SIDELINE STORYLINES: Chattanooga has an experienced squad, returning 72 of 76 players from the group that went 3-1 during its 2021 spring schedule, beating Wofford, The Citadel and Furman. The upperclassmen on Chattanooga are 0-3 against Southeastern Conference opponents, losing to Tennessee, 45-0, in 2019; South Carolina, 49-9, in 2018 and LSU, 45-10, in 2017. Chattanooga coach Rusty Wright is 10-9 in two-plus seasons at his alma mater. Wright grew up in Petticoat Junction, South Carolina. This is Kentucky’s final game before a stretch of eight consecutive SEC games, beginning with their first road trip Sept. 25 against South Carolina. The Wildcats have won 12 consecutive nonconference games, the third-longest active streak among FBS programs, trailing only Minnesota (20 straight) and Iowa (14). The Wildcats have averaged 7.91 yards per offensive snap, which ranks 12th in the nation and third in the SEC. A year ago, the Wildcats averaged 5.15 yards per play. South Carolina, Kentucky’s opponent next week, plays at Georgia on Saturday night. The Gamecocks are 2-0, with wins over Eastern Illinois and East Carolina … Chattanooga middle linebacker Kam Jones started his career at the University of Louisville.
THE QUOTE: From Chattanooga’s Rusty Wright as reported by Mark Wiedmer of the Chattanooga Times-Press:
"You gotta show up and play. Everybody can be beat every Saturday. I see all the scores. Sometimes you look up (as the FBS program), you're in the middle of a dogfight and it's too late to recover from."
THE PICK: Kentucky 45, Chattanooga 7.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.