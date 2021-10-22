LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three weeks ago, Boston College earned 55 points in the AP college football poll and 91 in the USA Today coaches’ poll.
The Eagles were ranked No. 29 by the writers and No. 27 by the coaches. The writers had BC ahead of Kentucky, Iowa State and LSU.
Then Boston College’s 4-game winning streak ended with a 6-point loss at Clemson and a 26-point home loss to North Carolina State. BC failed to score in the final three quarters against the Wolfpack.
The Eagles (4-2) come to town to play Louisville with both teams unranked and trying inch closer to bowl eligibility. U of L sits in fifth place in the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference while BC is sixth, leading only Syracuse.
TIME: Saturday, 4 p.m., Cardinal Stadium.
WHERE TO WATCH/LISTEN: TV — ACC Network (Wes Durham, play by play; Roddy Jones, analyst; Taylor Davis, sideline reporter); Radio — Louisville Sports Properties, 840 AM, WHAS (Paul Rogers, play by play; Craig Swabek, analyst; Jody Demling, sideline reporter).
THE LINE: Point spread — Louisville by 5; Over/Under total points — 57.
THE LAST TIME: Boston College defeated U of L, 34-27 on Nov. 28, 2020 in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
THE RECORDS: BC is 4-2 but 0-2 in the ACC, with a 2-game losing streak; Louisville is 3-3 but 1-2 in the ACC, coming off a bye week.
PLAYER TO WATCH BC: Eagles’ halfback Pat Garwo III ranks fourth in the ACC in rushing with 519 yards while averaging nearly 6.2 yards per carry. Garwo ran for 160 yards against UMass and backed it up with 175 yards and a pair of scores when BC defeated Missouri for its best win this season.
PLAYER TO WATCH LOUISVILLE: Quarterback Malik Cunningham has delivered a solid bounce back season, ranking fourth in the ACC in total offense and fifth in passing. After throwing 12 interceptions in 304 attempts last season, Cunningham has thrown only two in 188 attempts this season. Cunningham’s passing yards per game has also increased from 238 to 263.
SIDELINE STORYLINES: The Cards won the first three games in the series after joining the ACC in 2014, but Boston College has won three of the last four, including a 45-42 victory in 2017 … in the last five games between the teams, the winner scored 34 or more points … BC coach Jeff Hafley has never lost three straight games in one-plus seasons with the Eagles … with Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec injured, BC turned to Dennis Grosel at quarterback. Grosel has completed less than 60 percent of his throws with 5 interceptions and 5 touchdown passes … Louisville averaged 510 yards in total offense in its last two games, losses to Wake Forest and Virginia. The Cards allowed an average of 511.5 yards in those games … halfback Hassan Hall will try to build on the career best 162 yards rushing he registered against Virginia … the Cards are 3-0 when leading at halftime and 0-3 while trailing at halftime this season.
THE QUOTE: From Hafley, as reported by EagleInsider:
"Trust me, their backs are really good players. Really good players. The tight end [Marshon Ford] is a solid guy who's caught a lot of balls. The two receivers, there's more than two, they got two guys that can fly. One and 11 do a good job also and then they have some big guys. I think they might be the most athletic offense that I've seen on tape. But can't say enough about (U of L quarterback Malik) Cunningham.”
THE PICK: Louisville 31, BC 24.
