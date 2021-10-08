LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since Louisville joined the Atlantic Coast Conference for the 2014 season, Virginia has been a constant for the U of L football and basketball programs. The Cavaliers are the crossover opponent from the Coastal Division that the Cardinals play every football season.
Tony Bennett’s basketball program has handled U of L on a regular basis, but the football rivalry has not been one-sided. The Cards have won four of seven against Virginia since joining the league.
With Louisville (3-2) coming off a tough loss at Wake Forest, Virginia looms as one of the swing games that will determine how quickly and easily the Cardinals can achieve six wins and bowl eligibility
TIME: 3 p.m. Saturday, Cardinal Stadium.
WHERE TO WATCH/LISTEN: TV — ACC Network (Chris Cotter, play by play; Mark Herzlich, analyst; Jalyn Johnson, sidelines); RADIO — Louisville Sports Properties (Paul Rogers, play by play; Craig Swabeck, analyst; Jody Demling, sidelines).
THE LINE: Point spread favors Louisville by 2 1/2 points. Over/under total points is 69 1/2.
THE LAST TIME: Virginia beat Louisville, 31-17, last season. Virginia is 0-4 in games at Louisville.
THE RECORDS: Louisville is 3-2 overall with a 1-1 record in ACC play. Virginia is 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the league. Both teams lost to Wake Forest. Virginia fell to the Demon Deacons, 37-17, in Charlottesville while Louisville lost at Winston Salem, 37-34, last week.
A closer 👀 at this week’s uniform combo.#GoCards x #BeatVirginia pic.twitter.com/GItGFC7oFT— Louisville Football (@UofLFootball) October 7, 2021
PLAYER TO WATCH VIRGINIA: Cavaliers’ quarterback Brennan Armstrong leads the ACC in passing yards at 394.6 per game, which ranks second nationally to Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky. Armstrong has thrown for 400 or more yards three times this season, topped by a 554-yard, four-touchdown performance against North Carolina.
PLAYER TO WATCH LOUISVILLE: Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is not the passing threat that Armstrong is, but Cunningham has more rushing yards than any ACC quarterback with 309. Cunningham has also rushed for two touchdowns in all five games.
SIDELINE STORYLINES: Virginia has not won back-to-back games on the road since 2017. The Cavaliers rank second nationally in passing offense and seventh in total offense.Virginia uses Keytaon Thompson as a passer, runner and pass catcher. He’s made 20 catches, 14 rushes and three passing attempts. Thompson has a history against Louisville. In 2017 as a freshman at Mississippi State, Thompson ran for 147 yards when the Bulldogs beat the Cards, 31-27, in the Taxslayer Bowl. The Cards posted a season best 213 yards rushing and 303 yards passing against Wake Forest last week. Cunningham delivered the fourth 300-yard passing game of his career. Cunningham has accounted for 78 touchdowns in his career, which is tied for fifth all-time at Louisville.
THE QUOTE: Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall was asked if Armstrong was playing at the level of ACC quarterbacks in the NFL:
“He’s absolutely in that realm. He’s not kind of on the fringe, he right in the middle of that realm.”
THE PICK: Louisville 35, Virginia 31.
