LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville football team exits one nail-biter against a Florida opponent into another expected one when it comes home (finally) to face ACC foe Florida State in at 7:30 p.m. Friday showdown in Cardinal Stadium.
After opening with a pair of games on the road, Louisville hopes to continue building the momentum it secured in a 20-14 win over UCF in Orlando last Friday.
While Louisville won a road game in a tough environment, it didn't operate efficiently in the red zone (the Cardinals now rank 123rd nationally in red zone conversion percentage) and coach Scott Satterfield said he needs sixth-year senior quarterback Malik Cunningham to make better decisions in the passing game.
Florida State scored an impressive 24-23 win over LSU last time out and comes into Friday's game a 2.5-point favorite. The Seminoles are led by quarterback Jordan Travis, who came to Louisville out of high school but left the program before Bobby Petrino's disastrous final season could even be completed.
Travis is completing just under 65% of his passes this season with a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions.
He'll face a familiar face in Louisville's secondary: Cornerback Jarvis Brownlee transferred to Louisville from FSU had had his first interception of the season in last week's victory.
What you need to know about the game:
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Cardinal Stadium (65,000)
HOW TO WATCH/STREAM: ESPN TV, ESPN Plus streaming (Roy Philpott play-by-play, Andrew Ware analyst, Paul Carcaterra sidelines).
HOW TO LISTEN: Louisville Radio Network, 93.9 FM in Louisville, ESPN Louisville app (Paul Rogers play-by-play, Jody Demling analyst, Preston Brown sidelines).
THE LINE: Florida State by 2.5. Over-under total points 57.
THE RECORDS: Louisville is 1-1 after a season-opening loss at Syracuse. Florida State is 2-2 and coming off a bye week. Louisville has won the past two meetings and is 53-32-1 all-time in games played Friday night. The Cardinals are 18-6 in Cardinal Stadium home openers and 67-32-3 overall.
PLAYER TO WATCH FLORIDA STATE: Jared Verse was an undersized defensive end coming out of high school and wound up signing with FCS Albany. By the time he left there, he was one of the most coveted transfers in the nation, and at FSU he is showing why. He had two sacks in the victory over LSU and is tied for fifth in the nation in sacks coming into Friday's game.
"What he has been able to do is cause havoc off the edge," Satterfield said. "He took LSU's tackle back in the backfield on the very first play of the game, just straight back in the backfield and then I think he had a couple of sacks other than that, and a blocked kick. He just plays with a lot of effort and he has a lot of talent. It's a great pickup from Albany, where he came from. He's an impact player."
PLAYER TO WATCH LOUISVILLE: As Cunningham goes, so go the Cardinals. The senior quarterback got into the running game more at UCF, by design, and likely will have to do his share in that department again against a big and formidable FSU front. But Satterfield wants him to be more efficient in the passing game and to distribute the ball more to a receiving corps that the coaching staff believes can cause problems for opponents.
"Malik has to throw it better," Satterfield said. "There's no question we had some plays the other night we could have hit and extended some drives. He was excellent in the run game, did a great job with that and had some big plays. ... But there are plays out there (in the passing game) that we need to make. Hopefully, that will happen this week."
SIDELINE STORYLINES: Louisville's fanbase was up in arms after a 31-7 loss at Syracuse to open the season, but last week's win restored a bit of the goodwill built up after a summer of positive recruiting news. In an ACC contest expected to be close, Louisville again will be judged on its late-game execution and decision-making, which wasn't particularly on a positive display at UCF, except for the play of the defense, which held the home team to just 90 yards in the second half. The Cards offense will have to do its part on Friday.
THE PICK: Louisville 24, FSU 21.
