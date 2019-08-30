IF YOU GO | Craft beer, Chick-fil-A and happy hour among new additions at Cardinal Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — With the ticket-buying public growing more particular about everything – amenities, parking, food – schools are having to step up their game-experience games.
At the University of Louisville, fans will notice some changes right away when the Cardinals play host to Notre Dame at 8 p.m. Monday.
For starters, fans of adult beverages will have plenty of opportunities.
The tailgate lots will open at noon on Labor Day for the prime-time start. Not only that, but gates to the stadium will open at 6 p.m. As an incentive to get into the stadium early, U of L will have happy hour pregame drink prices — $3 domestic draft beers or $5 for 12-ounce cans on the Norton Terrace and UPS Flight Deck. Domestic drafts will be sold for $3 throughout the rest of the stadium until kickoff.
The Brown & Williamson Bar has been rebranded and will offer Goodwood Brewery Co. craft beer products.
Beyond alcohol, there are changes at the concession stands. Fan vs. Food gourmet hot dogs — half-pound footlong dogs topped with opponent-themed food items — are on the menu. Chick-fil-A sandwiches will be sold at two kiosks on the main concourse.
Ben’s Made From Scratch Hot Pretzels, made in front of customers, will be sold on the concourses, as well as Cardinal Nachos, which are your basic nachos sold with red jalapenos.
There will be eight frozen lemonade carts, and funnel cakes will be sold in the north end zone. A special U of L Funnel Cake – red velvet funnel cake mix with black icing – will be sold on the main concourse. Value menu pricing remains in effect at marked concession stands, with five key concession items – hot dog, popcorn, pretzel, 20-ounce soft drink and bottled water – available for $3 all season.
For season ticket holders, a special cup will allow $3 soda fill-ups all season; look for an email from the university for more information.
The pregame Card March remains unchanged and will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Central Avenue Overpass. Fireworks displays during pregame festivities and after Louisville touchdowns this season have been relocated to the roof of the Norton Terrace instead of above the Schnellenberger Complex.
Stadium entry policies remain the same, including the clear-bag policy with magnetic wanding for security purposes. Be aware that some sections in the stadium have been renumbered, and some parking lots have changed color.
Cardinal Stadium is a tobacco-free zone. Per campus policy, the use of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vaping, is strictly prohibited at all U of L facilities, as well as within 50 feet of an exterior gate or entrance. There are no designated smoking areas within the stadium, and re-entry is prohibited.
U of L and the Louisville Metro Police Department have arranged for a postgame taxi stand on the eastbound lanes of Central Avenue above the overpass steps. Uber and Lyft will drop off and pick up on Third Street at Jim Patterson Stadium.
