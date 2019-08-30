IF YOU GO | No beer, but Skyline, Chick FIl-A and House of 'Cue among Kroger Field additions for Kentucky football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Everybody in college football is scrambling to keep the in-person fans they have, or re-attract some who have stopped coming to games.
That’s no different at the University of Kentucky, where a number of innovations will be in play for visitors to Kroger Field this season.
One of those, of course, will not be alcohol sales. Despite the SEC giving schools the go-ahead for stadium-wide beer sales this season, UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart announced earlier this month that alcohol sales at Kroger Field will remain limited to the stadium’s suite areas.
Still, there are plenty of other additions. Concessions have been expanded in the stadium’s west concourse, which is where its premium food options are sold. Included in the expansion will be Chick-Fil-A, Skyline Chili and House of ‘Cue, all joining the Athenian Grill inside Gate 6. Cajun restaurant Bourbon n’ Toulouse will join Atomic Ramen inside Gate 9.
Kroger will host a VIP tailgate event before each home game in the lawn next to Bluegrass Technical and Community College. Kroger customers who spend more than $25 on select items the week prior to the game will be invited to the free Kroger Tailgating Experience, which features food and beverages. Free admission into the tailgate will print automatically on receipts at checkout.
Four large water tanks will be located on both the lower and upper concourse of Kroger Field, and cups will be provided to offer fans complimentary water.
Bench-back seating has been added to nearly 5,000 seats in north upper-level sections 201-203 and 209-211. UK Athletics has now reached its goal of installing bench-back or chair-back seating throughout Kroger Field, with the exception of the student section, where they’ve kept bleachers to seat as many students as possible.
New this season, fans can upgrade their seat location through the UK Athletics app or by visiting UKathletics.com/upgrade on game day. Upgrades are available beginning two hours prior to kickoff on game day and will remain active until approximately the start of the third quarter.
Kentucky football offers special pricing to all active and reserve members of the armed forces along with police, firefighters and first responders throughout the season through a new partnership with GovX. For more information, visit UKathletics.com/GovX. For questions about eligibility and registering for GovX access, click here or email help@govx.com.
The policy that all fans regardless of age must have a ticket remains in place, but lap tickets will again be available this season for infants 12 months and under. Lap tickets are only available on game day and may be purchased at the Kroger Field ticket office (between gates 9 & 10) for $10 by an accompanying adult with a ticket.
UK is advising fans to be ready for congestion around Gate 12, where the team's locker room is now located. From 90 minutes prior to kickoff and continuing roughly for the next hour, the team walks to and from the football facility to the field, restricting fan movement. The Gate 12 area is also shut down after games until the team has returned to the locker room.
Lyft and Uber loading and unloading zones are located on Sports Center Drive, near the Woodland Glen dorms.
For more information about various UK game day procedures and information, fans may visit UKathletics.com/GameDay.
