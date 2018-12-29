Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro drives for two of his game-high 24 points against Louisville (Eric Crawford/WDRB)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky collected its second straight double-digit win over rival Louisville, 71-58 Saturday in the KFC Yum! Center in Coach Chris Mack's first game in the rivalry and first game against Kentucky coach John Calipari.

Tyler Herro led the Wildcats with 24 points, while Keldon Johnson added 15 and Ashton Hagans finished with 11 as freshmen scored 54 of Kentucky's 71 points.

Louisville was led by senior point guard Christen Cunningham with 20 points and sophomore Jordan Nwora with 17.

Louisville falls to 9-4 with the loss. Kentucky improves to 10-2.

